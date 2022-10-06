Ayodhya Ram Temple Head Priest Demands Ban On Film, Alleges Wrong Portrayal of Lord Ram

The Adipurush teaser is facing massive backlash on social media ever since its release. While some are complaining about ‘poor VFX’, others claim that the film is ‘misrepresenting’ Lord Ram and Ravana. Now, the head priest of Ayodhya’s Ram temple has also demanded an immediate ban on the film.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the head priest has alleged that the film wrongly portrays Lord Ram, Hanuman and Ravana and is therefore against their dignity. “Making a film is not a crime but they should not be made to create deliberate controversies to hog the limelight,” head priest Satyendra Das said.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra also accused the filmmakers of wrongly depicting the Hindu deities in the teaser. “I have seen the trailer of Adipurush. There are objectionable scenes in it,” he said as reported by Indian Express.

Prior to this, actress and BJP spokesperson Malavika Avinash has also accused the makers of ‘misrepresenting’ Ramayana. She mentioned that the makers should have researched properly before working on a film. “I am saddened by the fact that the director let alone researching the Valmiki’s Ramayana, Kamba Ramayana or Tulsidasa’s Ramayana, or the umpteen numbers of interpretations of Ramayana that are available across board as far as Thailand where they do beautiful performances of the Ramayana. The least he could have done is gone back and researched our own films,” she told ANI as quoted by India.com.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. While Prabhas will be playing the role of Lord Ram in the film, Kriti Sanon will play Janaki. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, portraying King Ravana and Sunny Singh as Laxman. Adipurush is being considered as the biggest film in Prabhas’ career. It is a mythological drama that has been made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. The film is jointly bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series and Retrophiles. It will hit theatres on January 12, 2023.

