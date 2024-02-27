B Praak Reaches Jamnagar, To Perform At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Festivities

The pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani and industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter Radhika Merchant are all set to take place in Gujarat’s Jamnagar from March 1-3. It is no secret that their pre-wedding functions will be a star-studded affair with performances by several top celebrities.

On Tuesday, B Praak also reached Jamnagar in Gujarat. The Mann Bharrya singer will also be performing at the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. In a video that surfaced on social media, B Praak was seen posing for the paparazzi as he reached Jamnagar. Watch it here:

Besides B Praak, top Indian musicians who’ll perform at the pre-wedding functions include Arijit Singh, Ajay-Atul and Diljit Dosanjh. Famous international artists including Rihanna and magician David Blaine are set to perform at the pre-wedding festivities.

Popular Indian celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth will be gracing the celebration with their respective families. Salman Khan will also be travelling to Jamnagar for the pre-wedding festivities. Akshay Kumar will also be attending the pre-wedding celebrations with his wife, Twinkle Khanna.

Among others, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor will also be attending functions. Chunky Pandey, Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor will also be travelling with their respective families. Madhuri Dixit will be gracing the pre-wedding festivities with her husband, Dr Shriram Nene. Aditya Chopra and Rani Chopra will also be present.

Recently, the invitation card for Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding festivities went viral on social media. “We are thrilled to invite you to Radhika and Anant’s pre-wedding festivities at the Reliance Greens in Jamnagar, from 1-3 March, 2024. In 1997, Reliance built the world’s largest grassroot refining complex near Jamnagar. Over the years, planted more than 10 million trees in this arid region, Transforming it into a bustling green community. flourishing with flowers and fruits, and housing Asia’s largest mango orchard! Taking the spirit of this initiative further, Anant has lovingly nurtured this complex into a haven of care and compassion for over thousands of rescued animals,” a part of the invite read.

Anant and Radhika got engaged in a Gol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai on January 19, 2023. Gol Dhana literally means coriander seeds and jaggery, which is distributed to guests at the ceremony. At a Gujarati wedding, the ceremony represents an engagement. The bride and her family arrive at the groom’s house with sweets and gifts. The couple then exchanges engagement rings and seeks blessings from five married women from each family.