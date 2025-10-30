Baahubali The Epic Advance Bookings: SS Rajamouli Film Hits Rs 10 Crore Mark In India And North America | Telugu Cinema News

Last Updated: October 30, 2025, 20:41 IST

Baahubali The Epic is smashing re-release records, crossing Rs 10 crore in advance bookings worldwide ahead of its return to cinemas this Friday.

Baahubali: The Epic will be 3 hours and 44 minutes long. (Photo Credits: X)

Baahubali The Epic advance booking: Fans are proving once again why Baahubali is more than just a movie. To commemorate the 10th anniversary of Baahubali: The Beginning, S.S. Rajamouli has announced the re-release of the film as a single, re-edited version titled Baahubali: The Epic. This new version combines both films into a seamless cinematic experience, featuring remastered visuals and audio, along with some new content. The re-release is set to premiere in U.S. theaters on October 31, 2025. Ahead of its grand return to cinemas this Friday, Baahubali The Epic has smashed global advance booking records for an Indian re-release. The excitement for SS Rajamouli’s iconic story has clearly not faded one bit.

Baahubali The Epic breaks re-release records

Trade sources confirm Baahubali The Epic has already crossed ₹10 crore worldwide in advance sales. The combined cut of Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) is enjoying a massive fan response in India and overseas.

In India alone, the re-release has scored Rs 5 crore through pre-sales, while North America has contributed another Rs 5 crore. With this, the film has become the first Telugu re-release to hit the Rs 10 crore mark from advance bookings on Day 1 itself.

Industry insiders say the film is now on track to set all-time records for an Indian re-release, fuelled by nostalgia and excitement to experience the story on the big screen again.

In an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha recently, Rana Daggubati, who portrayed the formidable antagonist Bhallaladeva in the film opened up on how it changed his life. “I think it’s not just me. I think Baahubali changed the life of every filmmaker in this country and every film audience in this country. The audience too – the way they watch things, make things. Everything changed, and now it’s a decade since the first film’s release, and it’s coming back,” said Rana.

It’s been a decade since the release of Baahubali: The Beginning in 2015, a film that redefined Indian cinema with its grandeur and storytelling. Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, the film introduced audiences to the fictional kingdom of Mahishmati, setting the stage for a saga of power, betrayal, and legacy.

