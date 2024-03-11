Babil Khan Recalls Meeting Shah Rukh Khan On Billu Barber Sets: ‘I Jumped On His Leg And…’

Babil Khan made for one of the most highly anticipated debuts of 2022. He forayed into the world of acting with director and lyricist Anvitaa Dutt’s psychological drama Qala last year and went on to win heaps of praises and raving reviews for his nuanced performance as a musically gifted orphan named Jagan. The actor who is putting his baby steps into the industry that revered his father for his craft, recalled meeting Shah Rukh Khan on the set of Billu as a little kid.

Speaking with MensXP, Babil Khan stated, “It was great meeting with Shah Rukh Khan. I met him during the shoot of Billu Barber. I jumped on him. He came in a Bentley and behind him, the people from five villages were following.”

He continued, “Me and baba (Irrfan) were in Billu’s hut and I don’t know what happened to me and I did not think anything. I never felt ‘this man is Shah Rukh Khan.’ I jumped on his leg, I was small at that time. Main chippak gaya unse. He did not say anything, he just softly patted on my head and started walking with me and I was still hugging his leg.”

The actor also got candid about the reason why he can’t be seen at Bollywood parties, “Because I am not a star kid. Baba was not a contemporary star from any angle . But now he has become because of all the chatter. He is different. You can’t put him in a box. I go to parties sometimes. I have social anxiety and that is not the only reason. I like to stay alone. I like to work on who I am.”

Babil made his Bollywood debut with Qala. Recently, he starred in The Railway Men alongside Kay Kay Menon, R. Madhavan, Divyenndu, and others. Next, he will be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s The Umesh Chronicles, alongside Amitabh Bachchan.