শনিবার , ১৯ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ৪ঠা অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Badshah Has a Special Surprise for Fans on Birthday Eve Ahead of His Multi-city Tour

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ১৯, ২০২২ ৯:৪৫ অপরাহ্ণ
badshah


Rapper Badshah has a special surprise for fans on his birthday eve.

Rapper Badshah has a special surprise for fans on his birthday eve.

Badshah’s new multi-city tour that kicks off on Christmas Eve in Mumbai and continues across various venues and eight cities until March.

Badshah has always seen abundant love from fans coming his way. So this time around, the singer-rapper has decided to turn the tables. As a promotional offer for his upcoming tour Paagal, Badshah will be doing something special on the eve of his birthday on November 19.

An insider from the event team informs, “At midnight on November 19, he announced that on 19th November at 7 pm (1900 hours) till the midnight, there will be a 19% discount on the tour passes. This activity will be done in partnership with BookMyShow. Additionally, they will also track down and select 19 lucky winners from each city who will get to meet and greet Badshah during the tour.”

As a lead-up to the final multi-city tour that kicks off on Christmas Eve in Mumbai and continues across various venues and eight cities until March, Badshah will be looking at different ways to engage with his fans. Over the years, he has become immensely popular because of his fans, and this time, he wants to go all out to connect with the people who make him special every day of the year. He says, “I have always seen great love coming from my fans, especially on my birthdays. They make me feel so blessed each year. This time around, I wanted to make it special for them. I can’t wait to meet everyone on tour and celebrate music with them.”

Read all the Latest Movies News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Hassan Mahmud
‘বিএনপি সমাবেশ ডাকলে আতঙ্কে পরিবহন বন্ধ থাকে’
বাংলাদেশ
1668872839 photo
ISL: Super-subs make impact for Chennaiyin FC in 3-1 win over Jamshedpur FC | Football News
খেলাধুলা
how to make child independent
অল্প বয়সেই আপনার সন্তানকে স্বাবলম্বী করতে চান? এই পয়েন্টগুলি অনুসরণ করুন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
badshah
Badshah Has a Special Surprise for Fans on Birthday Eve Ahead of His Multi-city Tour
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
sarail pic 15 08 22 scaled

সরাইলে বঙ্গবন্ধুর প্রতিকৃতিতে শ্রদ্ধা নিবেদন

 luv sinha and siddhant kapoor

‘Until Rot in Justice System Has Been Cleaned, Things Won’t Improve’

 bangladesh submarin cable

বাংলাদেশ সাবমেরিন কেবলসের পর্ষদ সভা আজ – Corporate Sangbad

 Froest

অপরিকল্পিত শহর রক্ষা বাঁধ বদ্ধ পানিতে মারা যাচ্ছে শত বিঘার বনায়ন

 111

সোহরাওয়ার্দী রাজনীতিবিদের পাশাপাশি শিক্ষাবিদও ছিলেন : ঢাবি উপাচার্য ড. আখতারুজ্জামান

 wm Jonoter Odhikar Party

নতুন রাজনৈতিক দল পিআরপি’র আত্মপ্রকাশ

 1663930662 photo

Not winning a World Cup title remains retiring Jhulan Goswami’s only regret | Cricket News

 0328 2022 194433

[১] শারজায় বিমানের অফিসের উদ্বোধন

 wm CRB CPB 2 October 2021 1

সিআরবি রক্ষার দাবিতে সিপিবির মশাল মিছিল

 Eastern Housing

ইস্টার্ন হাউজিংয়ের পর্ষদ সভা ১৫ সেপ্টেম্বর