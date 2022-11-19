Badshah Has a Special Surprise for Fans on Birthday Eve Ahead of His Multi-city Tour

Badshah has always seen abundant love from fans coming his way. So this time around, the singer-rapper has decided to turn the tables. As a promotional offer for his upcoming tour Paagal, Badshah will be doing something special on the eve of his birthday on November 19.

An insider from the event team informs, “At midnight on November 19, he announced that on 19th November at 7 pm (1900 hours) till the midnight, there will be a 19% discount on the tour passes. This activity will be done in partnership with BookMyShow. Additionally, they will also track down and select 19 lucky winners from each city who will get to meet and greet Badshah during the tour.”

As a lead-up to the final multi-city tour that kicks off on Christmas Eve in Mumbai and continues across various venues and eight cities until March, Badshah will be looking at different ways to engage with his fans. Over the years, he has become immensely popular because of his fans, and this time, he wants to go all out to connect with the people who make him special every day of the year. He says, “I have always seen great love coming from my fans, especially on my birthdays. They make me feel so blessed each year. This time around, I wanted to make it special for them. I can’t wait to meet everyone on tour and celebrate music with them.”

