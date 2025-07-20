Badshah SLAMS Man Eating KFC In ISKCON Restaurant: ‘Even the Chicken Would Be Embarrassed’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 20, 2025, 22:00 IST

Rapper Badshah has reacted strongly to a viral video of a man eating chicken inside ISKCON’s pure vegetarian restaurant, calling the act disrespectful.

Rapper and actor Badshah has strongly condemned a viral video that has left many Indians outraged. The video, which shows an African-British man entering Govinda’s—a pure vegetarian restaurant operated by ISKCON—and eating KFC chicken inside the premises, has sparked a storm of criticism online for what many believe was a deliberate act of provocation.

In the clip, the man is seen asking the restaurant staff if they serve meat. When informed that the venue is strictly vegetarian, he dramatically pulls out a KFC box from his backpack, places it on the counter, and begins eating the chicken in full view of the diners. What stirred more anger was the fact that he allegedly began offering the chicken to other patrons, many of whom were visibly uncomfortable.

Horrendous. 😳😡This African-British youth entered into ISKCON’s Govinda restaurant – knowingly that it’s pure Veg restaurant – asked if there’s meat available, then pulled out his KFC box and not only ate chicken (chewed like a 🐷), but also offered others working/eating in… pic.twitter.com/TtPJz9Jg7m — Tathvam-asi (@ssaratht) July 19, 2025

Despite being asked to leave, the man continued his antics until security was called. He was then escorted out, but not before continuing to cause a scene.

As the video went viral across social media, reactions poured in, with netizens calling out the act as “disrespectful,” “insensitive,” and “calculated.”

Badshah, never one to shy away from speaking his mind, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, July 20, and posted a sharp response. He wrote, “Even the chicken would be embarrassed. Dude wasn’t hungry for chicken, he was hungry for some 🩴 on that face.”

Even the chicken would be embarrassed. Dude wasnt hungry for chicken, he was hungry for some 🩴 on that face. True strength is in respecting what you dont understand. https://t.co/vKHmoIfozI— BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) July 20, 2025

The witty yet biting comment was followed by a more reflective note. “True strength is in respecting what you don’t understand.”

Badshah’s words seemed to resonate with many users who applauded him for calling out the act while reinforcing the importance of cultural respect.

While the identity of the man in the video remains unconfirmed, the backlash has been swift and widespread. ISKCON followers and members of the public alike have expressed their disappointment, with some suggesting legal action be taken.

Badshah, who has millions of followers and fans, is known for his chart-topping songs and lively social media presence. Whether it’s calling out online trolls or commenting on cultural issues, the rapper often uses his platform to speak up.

On the professional front, he was recently seen as a judge on the singing reality show Indian Idol and is reportedly part of the cast of the upcoming film Sunny Sanskaari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

