Advertise here
রবিবার , ২০ জুলাই ২০২৫ | ৫ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Badshah SLAMS Man Eating KFC In ISKCON Restaurant: ‘Even the Chicken Would Be Embarrassed’ | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ২০, ২০২৫ ১০:৩০ অপরাহ্ণ
Badshah SLAMS Man Eating KFC In ISKCON Restaurant: ‘Even the Chicken Would Be Embarrassed’ | Bollywood News


Advertise here

Last Updated:

Badshah responds to viral video of a man eating KFC chicken in ISKCON’s vegetarian restaurant. The rapper slams the act, calling it disrespectful.

Rapper Badshah has reacted strongly to a viral video of a man eating chicken inside ISKCON’s pure vegetarian restaurant, calling the act disrespectful.

Rapper Badshah has reacted strongly to a viral video of a man eating chicken inside ISKCON’s pure vegetarian restaurant, calling the act disrespectful.

Rapper and actor Badshah has strongly condemned a viral video that has left many Indians outraged. The video, which shows an African-British man entering Govinda’s—a pure vegetarian restaurant operated by ISKCON—and eating KFC chicken inside the premises, has sparked a storm of criticism online for what many believe was a deliberate act of provocation.

In the clip, the man is seen asking the restaurant staff if they serve meat. When informed that the venue is strictly vegetarian, he dramatically pulls out a KFC box from his backpack, places it on the counter, and begins eating the chicken in full view of the diners. What stirred more anger was the fact that he allegedly began offering the chicken to other patrons, many of whom were visibly uncomfortable.

Despite being asked to leave, the man continued his antics until security was called. He was then escorted out, but not before continuing to cause a scene.

As the video went viral across social media, reactions poured in, with netizens calling out the act as “disrespectful,” “insensitive,” and “calculated.”

Badshah, never one to shy away from speaking his mind, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, July 20, and posted a sharp response. He wrote, “Even the chicken would be embarrassed. Dude wasn’t hungry for chicken, he was hungry for some 🩴 on that face.”

The witty yet biting comment was followed by a more reflective note. “True strength is in respecting what you don’t understand.”

Badshah’s words seemed to resonate with many users who applauded him for calling out the act while reinforcing the importance of cultural respect.

While the identity of the man in the video remains unconfirmed, the backlash has been swift and widespread. ISKCON followers and members of the public alike have expressed their disappointment, with some suggesting legal action be taken.

Badshah, who has millions of followers and fans, is known for his chart-topping songs and lively social media presence. Whether it’s calling out online trolls or commenting on cultural issues, the rapper often uses his platform to speak up.

On the professional front, he was recently seen as a judge on the singing reality show Indian Idol and is reportedly part of the cast of the upcoming film Sunny Sanskaari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

authorimg

Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun…Read More

Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun… Read More

Check latest Bollywood news updates, events and award shows, upcoming hindi movies releases, exclusive interviews, box office collections, reviews, trailers, and more! Download the News18 App

view comments

    First Published:
News movies » bollywood Badshah SLAMS Man Eating KFC In ISKCON Restaurant: ‘Even the Chicken Would Be Embarrassed’
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

বঙ্গোপসাগরে তৈরি হচ্ছে নিম্নচাপ শক্তি বাড়িয়ে এগিয়ে আসবে কোনদিকে? ওয়েদার আপডেট দেখুন
বঙ্গোপসাগরে তৈরি হচ্ছে নিম্নচাপ শক্তি বাড়িয়ে এগিয়ে আসবে কোনদিকে? ওয়েদার আপডেট দেখুন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Badshah SLAMS Man Eating KFC In ISKCON Restaurant: ‘Even the Chicken Would Be Embarrassed’ | Bollywood News
Badshah SLAMS Man Eating KFC In ISKCON Restaurant: ‘Even the Chicken Would Be Embarrassed’ | Bollywood News
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
ড্রাই ফ্রুটস এককথায় পুষ্টির 'পাওয়ারহাউজ', কোনটি কীভাবে খাবেন? সবই শুকনো না ভিজিয়ে? জানুন
ড্রাই ফ্রুটস এককথায় পুষ্টির 'পাওয়ারহাউজ', কোনটি কীভাবে খাবেন? সবই শুকনো না ভিজিয়ে? জানুন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
দলীয় প্রধানের প্রধানমন্ত্রী হওয়ার সুযোগ রাখা উচিত: সালাহউদ্দিন
দলীয় প্রধানের প্রধানমন্ত্রী হওয়ার সুযোগ রাখা উচিত: সালাহউদ্দিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
রামেক আরও ৬ জনের প্রাণহানি

রামেক আরও ৬ জনের প্রাণহানি

 সামিট অ্যালায়েন্সের দীর্ঘমেয়াদে রেটিং হয়েছে ‘এএ৩’ – Corporate Sangbad

সামিট অ্যালায়েন্সের দীর্ঘমেয়াদে রেটিং হয়েছে ‘এএ৩’ – Corporate Sangbad

 Manushi Chhillar Responds to Fan’s Post with Her Image on Firecracker Box

Manushi Chhillar Responds to Fan’s Post with Her Image on Firecracker Box

 মার্কিন শিক্ষা বিভাগের ১৩০০ কর্মী ছাঁটাই করবে ট্রাম্প প্রশাসন

মার্কিন শিক্ষা বিভাগের ১৩০০ কর্মী ছাঁটাই করবে ট্রাম্প প্রশাসন

 নীলফামারীতে বিশ্ব পানি দিবস উদযাপন

নীলফামারীতে বিশ্ব পানি দিবস উদযাপন

 বাইডেনের সঙ্গে ফোনালাপে সন্তুষ্ট পুতিন

বাইডেনের সঙ্গে ফোনালাপে সন্তুষ্ট পুতিন

 Viral Field of Kerala- কেরালার জঙ্গলে ঘেরা একটি ক্রিকেট মাঠের ছবি ভাইরাল

Viral Field of Kerala- কেরালার জঙ্গলে ঘেরা একটি ক্রিকেট মাঠের ছবি ভাইরাল

 ওয়াগনার বিদ্রোহের পর ফ্রন্টলাইনে গেলেন সের্গেই শোইগু

ওয়াগনার বিদ্রোহের পর ফ্রন্টলাইনে গেলেন সের্গেই শোইগু

 মেহেরপুরে শিশু হত্যা মামলায় একজনের ১০ বছর কারাদণ্ড – Corporate Sangbad

মেহেরপুরে শিশু হত্যা মামলায় একজনের ১০ বছর কারাদণ্ড – Corporate Sangbad

 ‘টাকা লুট করতে’ ব্যাংকের বুথে ঢোকার চেষ্টায় গ্রেফতার ৩

‘টাকা লুট করতে’ ব্যাংকের বুথে ঢোকার চেষ্টায় গ্রেফতার ৩
Advertise here