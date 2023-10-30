Bambai Meri Jaan Actor Jitin Gulati: I’m Happy With The Success But Hungry For Good Work | Exclusive

From being a professional banker to following his passion for being in front of the camera, actor Jitin Gulati has come a long way. After making his debut in Warning (2013) and getting recognition for his role in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), Gulati worked in many films including international award-winning Sheer Qorma and many web series like Inside Edge and Chhatrasal.

This year has been a great one so far for the actor as he has had back-to-back releases- Kaala and Bambai Meri Jaan. In the former Gulati played a Trans character in Bejoy Nambiar’s directorial something that he hadn’t attempted earlier while in the latter he played the role of a gangster. His characters in both the series were appreciated and he has been able to show his range as an actor.

In an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, Gulati attributes his hunger and the never-give-up attitude to getting such meaty and complicated characters, “I am just happy that I am being seen. While I’ve been working consistently in the last many years and I have always been looking, for some reason I was never approached for parts like this. This type of meat was never given to me on any character. I believe that my hunger was my saving grace for this effort,” he continued. “It was the first time I was being acknowledged for what I was bringing to the table. In that sense, I do feel that the spotlight is on me and I am enjoying it.”

Ask him if he finally feels validated and he instantly replies, “I don’t like the word ‘validation’. I want to continue working in this capacity and keep improving my craft. I came here with the intention of why I want to do this, and I want to stay here for longer. I am happy with the roles offered to me, and audiences have loved my work in Kaala and Bambai Meri Jaan… So I think I am on the right path.

Gulati, who hails from Delhi and had no industry connections, says he also hates the word ‘outsider.’ “The biggest challenge for any actor, especially for those who come from outside, is to crack the first project. If you become popular from that, it’s a win-win. But it comes with a lot of luck and many things together. I always wanted to be an actor and I have been consistently working towards it for the last 14 years. When you’re not from Bombay and don’t know how to make a living out of this, it takes time. I am happy where I am today. At the same time, I have become hungrier and want to keep doing work and don’t want to settle for this.”

On the work front, Gulati will be soon seen in a comedy show for Netflix. He also has an untitled film produced by Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha in his kitty.