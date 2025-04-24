‘Ban Abir Gulaal’: Netizens Furious Over Vaani Kapoor’s Film With Fawad Khan Amid Pahalgam Attack

Last Updated: April 24, 2025, 00:17 IST

After the Pahalgam attack, netizens question Vaani Kapoor’s film with Fawad Khan, demand boycott of Abir Gulaal.

Vaani Kapoor with Fawad Khan at Abir Gulaal music launch.

In the wake of the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the upcoming cross-border romantic drama Abir Gulaal is drawing sharp criticism online. Starring Vaani Kapoor and Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, the film is facing widespread calls for a boycott as netizens express anger over Indian artists collaborating with Pakistani talent during such turbulent times.

The terror attack, which took the lives of 28 tourists, has left the country shaken. In response, many Indians have turned to social media, condemning the timing of promotional activities surrounding Abir Gulaal.

One user tweeted, “After this attack on our Indian brothers and sisters, every Pakistani actor and artist should be banned. We all strongly condemn this cowardly act.” Another said, “Vaani, wake up and read the room. This movie ain’t releasing in India.” A third added, “Vaani, get real and grow a spine. Being physically tall isn’t enough.”

Shame shame vaani kapoor— ???????????????? ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? 🕉🕉🕉🕉🕉 (@AmitKum9448468) April 23, 2025

Vani Kapoor should be banned from featuring into Ads and Films. Also, the producers should be held accountable. #vaanikapoor— Palash Jain (@Palash_tation) April 23, 2025

Directed by Aarti S. Bagdi, Abir Gulaal is scheduled to release on May 9, 2025. The film, touted as a heartwarming love story that transcends borders, has been controversial since its inception, largely due to Fawad Khan’s involvement.

The tragedy in Pahalgam has only intensified the backlash, with many questioning the Indian film industry’s willingness to continue professional ties with Pakistani artists.

The outrage mirrors past controversies, such as the backlash Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil faced in 2016, also featuring Fawad Khan, after the Uri terror attack. That incident had prompted industry-wide calls to sever ties with Pakistani talent.

While Vaani Kapoor and the film’s team have remained silent on the matter so far, the pressure is mounting. Many are demanding a clear stance or statement, particularly from Fawad Khan.

The fate of Abir Gulaal in Indian theatres remains uncertain as public sentiment turns increasingly hostile.

Download the News18 App to stay updated! Stay updated with the latest news and updates on Bollywood, Hollywood, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and regional cinema, including celebrity gossip, box office collections, movie reviews and trailers. Discover trending K-dramas, must-watch web series, top K-pop songs,