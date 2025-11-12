Bang Yedam Reveals He Was ‘Always Curious’ About India, Says ‘Dhanyawaad’ To Fans | Korean News

Last Updated: November 12, 2025, 17:02 IST

K-pop soloist Bang Yedam made his first appearance in India for K-Town Festival 3.0

Bang Yedam rose to fame after competing in K-pop Star season 2.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

K-pop icon Bang Yedam marked his debut performance in India at the K-Town Festival 3.0. The festival, held on November 1 in Mumbai, witnessed a power-packed performance by the soloist.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, Bang Yedam candidly shared being intrigued about the country long before his entry.

Bang Yedam on Performing in India

While giving a shoutout to his fans, the K-pop soloist shared, “I really wanted to come here, and as a place that I was always curious about, I’ve finally managed to come find you, my fans, here.”

He also added, “All the K-pop fans in India and my own fans, BY:D, I’ll be very grateful if you enjoy and give me a lot of love and cherish my performance. Thank you.”

Bang Yedam then went ahead and asked how exactly he could say “thank you” in any Indian language and learnt to speak “Dhanyawaad”.

During the interview, the K-pop sensation also played a round of Rock, Paper, Scissors and ended up doing some adorable aegyo, or cute poses, for his fans. He also talked about his journey and confessed his love for the fans in Satori (regional dialect).

What Do We Know About Bang Yedam’s Career

The 23-year-old K-pop soloist rose to fame after competing in K-pop Star season 2, where he finished as a runner-up. He made his debut with a digital single titled ‘Wayo’ in 2020. Later, in 2023, he signed with GF Entertainment as a soloist and producer.

During the same year Bang Yedam released his first extended play, Only One, which received wide recognition from fans. In 2024 he released his second EP titled Good Vibes. Some of his most popular singles include ‘Wayo’, ‘Miss You’, ‘Officially Cool’, ‘O-He’ and others.

Alongside singing and producing, he is also a popular face on television. After K-pop Star season 2, he appeared in several reality shows as a judge, including I Can See Your Voice and Be The

Next: 9 Dreamers.

The singer also appeared in a web series titled The Mysterious Class in 2021. Alongside the soloist, the series featured boy band Treasure members, including Choi Hyun-suk, Park Ji-hoon, Yoshinori Kanemoto, Kim Jun-kyu, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Asahi Hamada and others.

