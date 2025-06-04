Bangalore Girl Deepika Padukone Reacts To Virat Kohli’s Post After RCB’s Historic IPL Win

Last Updated: June 04, 2025, 12:35 IST

Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their first IPL title with a 6-run win over Punjab Kings in the 2025 final.

Deepika Padukone reacts to Virat Kohli’s Instagram post.

After nearly two decades of unwavering commitment, Virat Kohli has finally lifted the IPL trophy — and with it, the weight of 18 long seasons. Royal Challengers Bengaluru etched their name in history with a thrilling 6-run win over Punjab Kings in the 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Virat Kohli, the face of RCB since its inception, played a pivotal role in the victory, contributing 43 runs off 35 balls. The win was sealed by stellar bowling performances from Krunal Pandya, who was named Player of the Match for his 2/17 spell, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who took 2/38.

Celebrations erupted both on and off the field with the star player celebrating with franchise legends AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle. Virat Kohli also shared photos from the jubilant moments, including lifting the trophy alongside teammates. The post has also raked in millions of likes, with Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, a Bangalore native, among those who liked and reacted to the photos. Actress Athiya Shetty, wife of cricketer KL Rahul, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and wife Anushka Sharma also joined in, expressing their admiration for the team’s achievement.

Deepika Padukone, in fact, has a deep connection to Bangalore. Though born in Denmark, she grew up in Bangalore, studied at Sophia High School and Mount Carmel College, and often shares fond memories of the city — from playing badminton in the mornings to enjoying dosas at local spots. She has also supported Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL. In the early years, especially around 2010, she was often seen at matches cheering. While she hasn’t attended games recently, looks like she still quietly supports the team.

Meanwhile, after leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a historic IPL 2025 title, Virat Kohli gave a heartfelt tribute to his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, in a post-match interaction that has now gone viral. The win marks the end of RCB’s 18-year-long wait for the coveted IPL trophy, and Kohli made sure to acknowledge the emotional and personal support he’s received over the years from Anushka.

“She’s been coming here and supporting RCB since 2014, so it’s been 11 years for her as well,” Virat said, visibly emotional. “She’s been there relentlessly — coming to the games, watching the tough ones, watching us just miss out. What your life partner does for you to be able to play, the sacrifices, the commitment, and just backing you through thick and thin — it’s something you can’t really explain in words.”

