Barkha Bisht Says Ex-Husband Indraneil Sengupta Cheated On Her: ‘The Worst Thing You Can Do To A Woman Is…’

Last Updated: March 31, 2025, 08:47 IST

Barkha Bisht revealed Indraneil Sengupta cheated during their 15-year marriage.

Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta got married in 2008.

Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta, who were married for 15 years after tying the knot in March 2008, separated four years ago. Recently, Barkha spoke about their split, revealing that Indraneil cheated on her during their marriage. Despite this, she stayed for two years trying to save their relationship, but he eventually decided to leave. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Barkha admitted she still doesn’t know what went wrong in their marriage.

Alleging that the actor cheated on her, Barkha said, “Indraneil chose to move out of the marriage for reasons best known to him. If it were in my hands, I would still be married. We had a good marriage. For four years, I have constantly felt that I wish I was lesser in everything—maybe things could have been okay. Infidelity, cheating, is a choice. The second choice is what you do after that.”

Barkha said she has no regrets about trying to save her marriage. While some questioned her efforts, she felt it was easier for others to judge from the outside. She also talked about rumours of Indraneil’s affair with Bengali actress Ishaa Saha. When asked if she confronted him, she said his answer wasn’t satisfying. “Indraneil made a choice—maybe he can justify it now. He can give a hundred reasons, as he has to justify his actions,” she said.

The actress shared that her confidence was shaken after the episode. She said, “Jo dil ka tootna kehte hain—heartache—I felt it. It feels like physical pain. It was an experience I had to go through. My belief in humanity broke at that time, not my faith in marriage or love and it is still somewhere broken. The worst thing you can do to a woman is break her trust because she cannot take betrayal.”