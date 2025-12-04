Before Dhurandhar, A Look At Akshaye Khanna’s Iconic Roles

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is widely regarded as one of the Bollywood’s most anticipated films of 2025. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan in key roles.

In Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna will be seen as Rehman Dakait, a crime lord with eerie similarities to a notorious gangster. (Image: IMDb)

Here’s a look at Akshaye Khanna’s most iconic roles. (Image: IMDb)

Chhaava: In this Laxman Utekar directorial, Akshaye Khanna portrayed the role of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. He received rave reviews for his performances. (Image: IMDb)

Drishyam 2: Akshaye Khanna played a ruthless cop investigating Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar and his family in an alleged murder case. (Image: IMDb)

Dil Chahta Hai: Starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna, Dil Chahta Hai is considered as a film that changed Indian cinema. (Image: IMDb)

Humraaz: Akshaye Khanna played an iconic villain in Abbas-Mustan’s cult thriller starring Bobby Deol and Ameesha Patel. (Image: IMDb)

Tees Maar Khan: Akshaye Khanna’s character of actor Aatish Kapoor has gained a cult following over the years in pop culture. (Image: IMDb)