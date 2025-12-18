Before Mrs Desphande, Watch These Bollywood Murder Mystery Films

Mrs Desphande On JioHotstar: The crime thriller is an Indian adaptation of the acclaimed 2017 French psychological thriller miniseries, La Mante (The Mantis). Ahead of its release, here are top 8 Bollywood murder mysteries.

Talvar: In Talvar, 14-year-old Shruti Tandon is brutally murdered, and the next day, the family’s domestic helper Khempal is found dead. Neeraj Kabi and Konkona Sen Sharma play her grieving parents, soon thrust into suspicion as the father faces investigation. Inspired by the sensational 2008 Noida double murder case, Talvar captivates with its chilling realism and gripping, melodrama-free storytelling. (Image: IMDb)

Kahani: Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Kahani is a masterful mystery thriller starring Vidya Balan as a pregnant woman searching for her missing husband in Kolkata during the festive season. With a gripping script, stellar performances from the entire cast, and twists that keep you guessing till the end, the film remains an unforgettable cinematic masterpiece. (Image: IMDb)

Talaash: Directed by Reema Kagti, Talaash stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Rani Mukerji in a gripping thriller. The film follows cop Surjan Singh Shekhawat (Aamir Khan) investigating a popular actor’s murder, uncovering mystery with Rosie (Kareena Kapoor), a red-light area worker. Packed with suspense, strong performances, and catchy music, Talaash keeps you on the edge of your seat. (Image: IMDb)

Drishyam: Drishyam, adapted from the Malayalam blockbuster, stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta. The film follows Vijay (Ajay Devgn) and his family, who become prime suspects in the disappearance of IG Meera Deshmukh’s son. With suspenseful twists, the story showcases Devgn’s exceptional acting, earning him well-deserved acclaim. (Image: IMDb)

Andhadhun: Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte, and Tabu, the film is a masterful mystery thriller. Akash (Khurrana), a blind pianist, gets entangled in unexpected chaos after meeting Sophie (Apte) and performing at an actor’s house, where a shocking surprise awaits. With its unpredictable twists and dark humor, the film keeps audiences guessing and captivated until the very end. (Image: IMDb)

Detective Byomkesh Bakshi: Directed by Dibakar Banerjee and starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy adapts Saradindu Bandyopadhyay’s iconic detective story. Set in 1940s wartime India, it follows Byomkesh’s first case—the disappearance of chemist Bhuvan—which unravels a larger conspiracy. Often called Bollywood’s Sherlock, the film impresses with its gripping story, sharp screenplay, and stellar performances. (Image: IMDb)

Raat Akeli Hai: Directed by Honey Trehan, Raat Akeli Hai stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in a gripping murder mystery. Cop Jatil Yadav (Siddiqui) investigates the death of a wealthy politician on his wedding night, uncovering a darker, unresolved case. With a brilliant cast and relentless suspense, the film keeps viewers hooked from start to finish, perfect for dark crime lovers. (Image: IMDb)