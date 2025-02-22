Before Saif Ali Khan, Sister Soha’s House Was Also Attacked By Burglars In 2011: ‘We’ll Have To Be Careful’

Last Updated: February 22, 2025, 14:54 IST

Saif Ali Khan was attacked during a burglary at his home in January and had surgery. Kunal Kemmu recalled a similar incident at Soha Ali Khan’s house in 2011.

The knife attack on Saif Ali Khan during a burglary attempt at his house in January 2025 sent shockwaves across the nation. The actor was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, where he underwent a surgery after sustaining multiple injuries. Weeks after, Saif’s brother-in-law, actor-director Kunal Kemmu, revealed that a similar break-in took place at Soha Ali Khan’s house years back.

The incident took place in 2011, when Kunal and Soha were still dating. Describing the fateful night, Kunal told ANI, “Unfortunately, I was in a similar situation about 12 years ago when there was a break-in Soha’s [Soha Ali Khan] house, and I was there. And again, there was a burglary. I happened to wake up in time to fight the guy, catch him, and take him to the police station.”

Back then, Soha and Kunal had heard unusual voices in the middle of the night when they rushed to the scene and saw a robber break in. While attempting to run, the robber lost his balance and fell, post which, Kunal tackled him and handed him over to the police.

“These are those one or two incidences that will happen. We’ll have to be careful. You can’t say that the city is safe, so I can lie down in the street with jewellery, and nothing’s going to happen. So we have to protect ourselves and our family to the best of the ways that we can. Other than that, these are some of those freak incidents that keep happening. But am I going to say that I feel unsafe in the city? No, I don’t. I think that Bombay still continues to be a very safe city to live in. These freak incidents happen everywhere,” Kunal further said.

Talking about the attack on Saif, Kunal added that it’s a possibility that the burglar didn’t know whose house he was entering. “Even this, eventually, what you realise is that this guy didn’t know whose house he was entering. He had walked the floors, found one open window, and gotten into that. And so it is a burglary that went wrong and I don’t know what led to him to kind of attack in the brutal manner that he did,” he added.

For the unversed, Saif Ali Khan is all hale and hearty after the surgery. He has resumed work and was recently seen with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan at Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani’s wedding.