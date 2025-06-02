Before The ‘Yes’: Moments Before Zaheer Iqbal Proposed Sonakshi Sinha | Watch

Last Updated: June 02, 2025, 20:24 IST

Zaheer Iqbal shared a heartfelt note for wife Sonakshi Sinha on her 38th birthday, recalling his proposal on New Year’s Eve 2022.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23, 2024.

It was New Year’s Eve in 2022 when actor-businessman Zaheer Iqbal watched his then-girlfriend Sonakshi Sinha relish a burger with mayonnaise all over her face. Well, personal moments like these made him fall in love with the Dahaad actor even more. Two hours later, he ended up proposing to her, and the rest is history. On Sonakshi’s 38th birthday today, June 2, Zaheer posted a beautiful note for his wife, followed by sweet little moments leading up to the big proposal back in the say.

Zaheer Iqbal wrote a heartwarming caption for wife Sonakshi Sinha as she celebrated her first birthday after their wedding. He penned, “Happy Birthday My Jaana. It’s moments like these that I love you the most. May you always be happy and tummy always full. I feed u to see you dance like this. Will always be there to NOT tell u there’s food all over your face. I Love You My Life. FUN FACT – 2 hours after this I asked her to MARRY ME 30/12/2022 this was her last meal without a ring on it (sic).” Take a look:

In the comments, Sonakshi wrote, “I love you more than anything in this whole wide world.” The couple’s friends from the industry cheered for them. Siddharth and his wife Aditi Rao Hydari dropped multiple red heart emojis. Fans, too, expressed their love.

Sonakshi rang in her birthday with her dearest friends at a plush restaurant in Mumbai. The actor laughed with joy as they sang the birthday song for her. Huma Qureshi, who is great friends with Sonakshi and Zaheer, was also seen in the video. “Happy burrrdayyy to me Blessed with friends who write happy birthday SONU instead of Sona on my birthday cake… cant ask for more.” Watch it here:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal dated for about seven years before getting married on June 23, 2024. They registered their wedding at home and later hosted a party for their industry friends at Bastian. On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha recently completed shooting her Telugu debut film, Jatadhara.

