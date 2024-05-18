Ben Affleck Goes For ‘House-Hunting’ After Moving Out of Jennifer Lopez’s Place Amid Divorce Rumours

Ben Affleck was spotted house hunting in Los Angeles recently. This comes at a time when his divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez have been making headlines. It was recently reported that Bennifer are heading for a divorce and the Gone Girl star has moved out of JLo’s house.

As reported by Page Six, Ben Affleck recently spotted driving his sports car in LA’s tony Brentwood, California and in the neighborhood areas. Reportedly, he is trying to find a new place to say since he has already moved out of JLo’s place. The entertainment portal also reported that Ben is currently staying at the Brentwood home “over the past week or so.” Interestingly, this place is very near to where his former wife, Jennifer Garner, lives.

On Friday, it was reported that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship has hit a rough patch. “Ben Affleck has hit a breaking point with Jennifer Lopez and has moved out of the home they share,” a source told In Touch Weekly. “‘The writing is on the wall — it’s over,’ ‘They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben‘s] not to blame!’” the insider added.

While the reason of their alleged divorce is not known as of now, it is being said that the couple parted ways because “she can’t control him, and he can’t change her”.

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now. Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted,” the source claimed.

Meanwhile, People reported that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have not been snapped together for almost 47 days now. Lopez is currently in New York where she is promoting her upcoming movie, Atlas. Recently, she also attended Met Gala 2024 but Ben wasn’t present there too. It is being said that Affleck is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie, The Accountant 2.

Despite their much-publicised breakup in 2004, J-Lo and Ben evolved over the years, culminating in their rekindled romance and eventual marriage in July 2022.

Previously, at an event in Los Angeles, Jennifer Lopez talked about sharing their love story in the documentary ‘The Greatest Love Story Never Told’. “The other scary part was that I was bringing into it my husband, who was kind of the reluctant participant, silent participant and all,” she said and then added, “But I really feel like as an artist, you have to be vulnerable. You have to, even when you’re playing a role, have to get down to the real parts of yourself to share what it’s like to be human. And that is a scary thing to do.”