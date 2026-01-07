বুধবার, ০৭ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৮:৫৪ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Ben Affleck Shares His Embarrassment Over Oscars Director Snub: ‘I Woke Up And…’ | Hollywood News Revisiting 7 Iconic Roles By The Actress Sebastian Stan In Talks To Join Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman Part II’ | Hollywood News X-Men Are Back: Cyclops Fires Massive Optic Blast In ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Teaser | Watch | Hollywood News ‘He does not belong here’: When Sanjay Manjrekar questioned Kohli’s place in Tests; how Virat replied | Cricket News Mustafizur Rahman row: ‘He is completely chill’- Former Bangladesh captain drops big revelation | Cricket News Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Finalise Divorce Settlement After Nearly 20-Year Marriage | Hollywood News Sydney Sweeney Poses Completely Nude In Marilyn Monroe-Inspired Photoshoot, Pics Go Viral | Hollywood News Shin Min-Ah And Kim Woo-Bin Enjoy Honeymoon In Spain, Agency Reacts To Viral Pics | Korean News BTS Fan Arrested For Stalking Jung Kook After Repeated Visits To Singer’s Seoul Home | Korean News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Ben Affleck Shares His Embarrassment Over Oscars Director Snub: ‘I Woke Up And…’ | Hollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ৭ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ২ সময় দেখুন
Ben Affleck Shares His Embarrassment Over Oscars Director Snub: ‘I Woke Up And…’ | Hollywood News


Last Updated:

Ben Affleck recalls his Oscars Best Director snub for Argo as a massive embarrassment and praises Matt Damon’s realism in their new film The Rip, as reported by Female First UK.

font

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner got married in 2005 and separated in 2018. (Photo Credit: X)

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner got married in 2005 and separated in 2018.
(Photo Credit: X)

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck has spoken up on the “massive embarrassment” that hit him after he was snubbed in the Best Director category at the Oscars.

The 53-year-old star was widely expected to be nominated in 2013 for helming the thriller ‘Argo’, which won the Best Picture award, reports ‘Female First UK’.

However, the actor admitted that it was tough to miss out after constantly being told that he would be up for the award.

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Ben said, “It was the year, the horrible thing of everyone telling you, ‘You’re gonna get nominated, you’re gonna get nominated for director’. And so, of course, I wake up that morning, and sure enough, and, by the way, it’s not (unlike) any other morning that I had not been nominated for Best Director. But all of a sudden, it’s a massive embarrassment. I woke up and people (said), ‘You didn’t get nominated’”.

Kimmel explained that he had thought of Ben as he watched Leonardo DiCaprio miss out on the Best Actor prize to Timothee Chalamet at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, even though his film One Battle After Another won the awards for Best Picture and Best Director.

The 58-year-old TV host said, “I was thinking, boy, he’s got so many better places to be. And the movie wins Best Picture. The director Paul Thomas Anderson wins Best Director, and then he doesn’t win. And I’m thinking he must be so p***** that (he had to leave) whatever he got airlifted from, a yacht somewhere, and couldn’t be there anymore. He came to lose”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Ben Affleck confessed that he “felt” similar when he fielded questions about his Argo snub on the red carpet at the 2013 Critics’ Choice Awards.

The actor said, “It seemed like there were 500 people dying to talk to me. And every single one of them (said), ‘Hi, so the snub.’ What do you say to that? ‘Ha, ha, ha, yeah. It’s a bummer’”.

Ben once again teams up with his childhood friend Matt Damon in the new action thriller film The Rip and loves getting to work with his “understated” pal.

He told GQ magazine, “Every time I act with Matt is a humbling experience because I learn to appreciate further just how good an actor he is. He is so understated, so real and so honest, it’s the opposite of a ‘showy’ performance, and I think what he does is more difficult. When you know someone as long as I’ve known Matt, you develop a pretty good sense of what is real and what isn’t and it’s almost impossible to catch Matt acting”.

“He is really a master of realism and it’s something I deeply admire about him. One of many things”, he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

Location :

Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

First Published:

January 07, 2026, 08:22 IST

News movies hollywood Ben Affleck Shares His Embarrassment Over Oscars Director Snub: ‘I Woke Up And…’
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Revisiting 7 Iconic Roles By The Actress

Revisiting 7 Iconic Roles By The Actress

Sebastian Stan In Talks To Join Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman Part II’ | Hollywood News

Sebastian Stan In Talks To Join Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman Part II’ | Hollywood News

X-Men Are Back: Cyclops Fires Massive Optic Blast In ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Teaser | Watch | Hollywood News

X-Men Are Back: Cyclops Fires Massive Optic Blast In ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Teaser | Watch | Hollywood News

Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Finalise Divorce Settlement After Nearly 20-Year Marriage | Hollywood News

Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Finalise Divorce Settlement After Nearly 20-Year Marriage | Hollywood News

Sydney Sweeney Poses Completely Nude In Marilyn Monroe-Inspired Photoshoot, Pics Go Viral | Hollywood News

Sydney Sweeney Poses Completely Nude In Marilyn Monroe-Inspired Photoshoot, Pics Go Viral | Hollywood News

Shin Min-Ah And Kim Woo-Bin Enjoy Honeymoon In Spain, Agency Reacts To Viral Pics | Korean News

Shin Min-Ah And Kim Woo-Bin Enjoy Honeymoon In Spain, Agency Reacts To Viral Pics | Korean News

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
দৌলতপুরে যশোর অঞ্চলে টেকসই কৃষি সম্প্রসারণ প্রকল্পের মাঠ দিবস
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
জামালপুরে গ্রীন বায়ো টেকনোলজি ফুটবল টুর্নামেন্টের ফাইনালে দর্শকদের ভিড়
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
৪ কোম্পানির ক্রেডিট রেটিং সম্পন্ন – Corporate Sangbad
সূচকের বড় উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad
সূচকের বড় উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
শামীমার নাগরিকত্ব বাতিলের সিদ্ধান্তে অনড় থাকবে যুক্তরাজ্য
বিনামূল্যে ডেন্টাল পরামর্শ দিল ব্র্যাক হেলথকেয়ার উত্তরা সেন্টার
বিনামূল্যে ডেন্টাল পরামর্শ দিল ব্র্যাক হেলথকেয়ার উত্তরা সেন্টার
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST