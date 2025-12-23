‘Bete Ko Star Nahi Banne Dunga’: Shah Rukh Khan’s Old Joke On Aryan Trends Again | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 23, 2025, 12:10 IST

He clarified that the remark was meant only for his son and that other star kids are free to pursue stardom.

Aryan Khan made his directorial debut in 2025. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

2025 has been a standout year for Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar not only took home a National Award but also watched his son’s debut turn into a blockbuster, putting him firmly in the spotlight.

Now, a throwback interview of Shah Rukh Khan from the Dilwale promotions has gone viral on Reddit. In the clip, he talks about Aryan’s stardom in his trademark humour. While the statement was clearly made in jest, Reddit users have a lot to say about it.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Throwback Statement On Son Aryan

A Reddit post titled “SRK won’t even let his son become a star like him, let alone others” has been circulating recently, featuring a video clip of Shah Rukh Khan. In the clip, the interviewer asks the actor whether he had once said that his stardom should continue until his son becomes a star. Responding to this, the Dilwale actor denied ever making such a statement and humorously added that he wouldn’t even let his own son become a star like him. He clarified that he was speaking only about his son and that other star kids are free to become stars.

After the light-hearted response, Shah Rukh Khan explained that he often says things jokingly and that people should take his remarks with a sense of humour to understand them better. Kajol then chimed in, playfully adding, “Don’t quote-unquote it.”

Reddit Has A LOT To Say

The clip from the old interview reignited chatter on Reddit, prompting users to weigh in with their own perspectives. A user wrote, “Yup. Aaj agar Aryan had debuted as an actor, Shah Rukh Khan would have sabotaged it and delayed the release and done so much behind the scenes. But Aryan would have succeeded despite it all. Phir Aryan ke fans hote who wouldn’t have understood why there’s so much negativity around his release, and SRK would berate Aryan publicly.” Another user wrote, “Proving the low intellect with this post.”

An individual remarked, “Are you all dense? The dude literally contextualises his statement as a joke and you all are out here hating on him.” The user also pointed out an example from Main Hoon Na, where Farah Khan jokingly mentioned that Shah Rukh Khan never ignores Aryan’s calls and loves him deeply. The same user then questioned why people are trying to create unnecessary controversies around SRK.

Well, it looks like Shah Rukh Khan’s humour from a throwback interview has backfired on him and his son, Aryan, years later.

First Published: December 23, 2025, 12:05 IST

News movies bollywood ‘Bete Ko Star Nahi Banne Dunga’: Shah Rukh Khan’s Old Joke On Aryan Trends Again