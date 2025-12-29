Beyoncé Becomes A Billionaire, Joins Husband Jay-Z And Taylor Swift In Elite Music Club | Hollywood News

Last Updated: December 29, 2025, 22:47 IST

Global icon Beyoncé has officially reached billionaire status, becoming the fifth musician in the world to cross the landmark figure, according to Forbes. With this achievement, the Grammy-winning superstar joins an elite club that includes her husband Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen and Rihanna.

The milestone comes after a string of massively successful years for Beyoncé, marked by record-breaking tours, lucrative film projects and smart ownership-driven business decisions. Her 2023 Renaissance World Tour alone grossed nearly $600 million worldwide, reaffirming her position as one of the most bankable live performers of all time.

In 2024, Beyoncé surprised fans by releasing her genre-blending country album Cowboy Carter, which not only earned critical acclaim but also became the foundation for the world’s highest-grossing concert tour of 2025.

Touring Power And Parkwood Profits

Central to Beyoncé’s financial success is Parkwood Entertainment, the company she founded in 2008. According to Forbes, Parkwood “manages her career and produces all of her music, documentaries and concerts, fronting most of the production costs in order to capture more of the back-end economics.”

That ownership model has paid off in a major way. Forbes reports, “In total, the Cowboy Carter Tour grossed more than $400 million in ticket sales, per Pollstar, and another $50 million in merchandise sold at the shows, according to Forbes estimates. And because Parkwood produced it all, Beyoncé was able to secure higher profit margins.”

The publication further states that when Beyoncé’s touring income is combined with earnings from her extensive music catalog and sponsorship deals, “Forbes estimates she brought in $148 million in 2025 before taxes, making her the third-highest paid musician in the world.”

Beyond touring, Beyoncé has also built a formidable portfolio in film and streaming. As a solo artist, she reportedly earned an estimated $60 million from Netflix for her 2019 documentary Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé, which chronicled her historic Coachella performance.

Her partnership with Netflix continued in 2024, when she earned another $50 million for her halftime performance during the streamer’s first-ever Christmas Day NFL game. The year prior, Beyoncé produced a concert film of her Renaissance World Tour and released it directly through AMC Theatres, earning nearly half of the film’s $44 million global box office gross.

First Published: December 29, 2025, 22:47 IST

