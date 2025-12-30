মঙ্গলবার, ৩০ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৭:৩৫ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Bharti Singh, Harssh Limbachiyaa’s Family Moment With Baby Kaju Is Adorable | Television News ‘There is no Christmas for me’: National champion at 31, skeet shooter Gurjoat says journey has just begun | Exclusive | More sports News বাংলাদেশে সুষ্ঠু নির্বাচনের প্রত্যাশা চীনের সূচকের মিশ্রাবস্থায় লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad Riteish Deshmukh And Genelia Jet Off For New Year Vacation With Kids | Bollywood News হেনস্তার বিচার চেয়ে ৪৮ ঘণ্টার আলটিমেটাম জবি শিক্ষক সমিতির Huge blow! Rapid weight loss delays Shreyas Iyer’s return to competitive cricket | Cricket News বুধবার ব্যাংক হলিডে, বন্ধ থাকবে ব্যাংক ও পুঁজিবাজার – Corporate Sangbad Atlee On His Friendship With Thalapathy Vijay At Jana Nayagan Audio Launch: ‘Will Never Leave’ | Tamil Cinema News ‎১৭ নং আসনে সম্ভাব্য প্রার্থীর ছড়াছড়ি, পিছিয়ে ঢাকা-২
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Bharti Singh, Harssh Limbachiyaa’s Family Moment With Baby Kaju Is Adorable | Television News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ৩০ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ২ সময় দেখুন
Bharti Singh, Harssh Limbachiyaa’s Family Moment With Baby Kaju Is Adorable | Television News


Last Updated:

Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa are soaking in parenthood bliss after welcoming their second child on December 19.

font
Bharti and Harssh welcomed Kaju on December 19. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Bharti and Harssh welcomed Kaju on December 19. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband, writer-producer Harssh Limbachiyaa, are enjoying a beautiful new chapter in their lives after welcoming their second child on December 19. Ever since they embraced parenthood, the couple has been treating fans to heartwarming glimpses of their growing family through social media and their YouTube channel, Life Of Limbachiyaas, and fans are loving every glimpse of their journey into parenthood again.

From introducing fans to their newborn, lovingly nicknamed Kaju, to sharing everyday family moments, Bharti and Harssh’s posts have become a daily dose of oxytocin for fans online. Adding to the joy, Harssh recently shared an adorable family picture on Instagram that has caught everyone’s attention.

The picture features Harssh, Bharti, and their elder son Gola, smiling warmly looking at the newborn. The intimate family moment perfectly captures their happiness and has left fans gushing over the picture.

Bharti Singh Gets Emotional Holding Her Newborn Son For First Time

Two days after giving birth, Bharti finally got to meet and hold her little one in her arms. With tears in her eyes, she said, “So, finally Kaju is here. Haye kitna pyaara hai. Guys, abhi thode der pehle Gola and Haarsh ghar gaye hain. Agar ye thode der pehle aajata toh woh bhi mil lete (Oh, he is so adorable. Gola and Haarsh left for home just a while back. If he had come a little earlier, they would have met him too).”

She kissed her baby boy and shared how overwhelming it felt to finally hold him in her arms after the long wait.

Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiya’s Growing Family

The madly in love couple tied the wedding knot in 2017 after dating for several years. Bharti and Harssh have since been one of the most loved couples in the entertainment industry, admired for their warmth, humour and close bond.

On December 19, the couple embraced parenthood for the second time with the arrival of their baby boy. Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiya are already parents to their three-year-old son, Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa aka Gola. He was born in 2022.

First Published:

December 30, 2025, 18:08 IST

News movies television Bharti Singh, Harssh Limbachiyaa’s Family Moment With Baby Kaju Is Adorable
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
বাংলাদেশে সুষ্ঠু নির্বাচনের প্রত্যাশা চীনের

বাংলাদেশে সুষ্ঠু নির্বাচনের প্রত্যাশা চীনের

সূচকের মিশ্রাবস্থায় লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad

সূচকের মিশ্রাবস্থায় লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad

Riteish Deshmukh And Genelia Jet Off For New Year Vacation With Kids | Bollywood News

Riteish Deshmukh And Genelia Jet Off For New Year Vacation With Kids | Bollywood News

বুধবার ব্যাংক হলিডে, বন্ধ থাকবে ব্যাংক ও পুঁজিবাজার – Corporate Sangbad

বুধবার ব্যাংক হলিডে, বন্ধ থাকবে ব্যাংক ও পুঁজিবাজার – Corporate Sangbad

Atlee On His Friendship With Thalapathy Vijay At Jana Nayagan Audio Launch: ‘Will Never Leave’ | Tamil Cinema News

Atlee On His Friendship With Thalapathy Vijay At Jana Nayagan Audio Launch: ‘Will Never Leave’ | Tamil Cinema News

‎১৭ নং আসনে সম্ভাব্য প্রার্থীর ছড়াছড়ি, পিছিয়ে ঢাকা-২

‎১৭ নং আসনে সম্ভাব্য প্রার্থীর ছড়াছড়ি, পিছিয়ে ঢাকা-২

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST