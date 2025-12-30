Bharti Singh, Harssh Limbachiyaa’s Family Moment With Baby Kaju Is Adorable | Television News

Last Updated: December 30, 2025, 18:08 IST

Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa are soaking in parenthood bliss after welcoming their second child on December 19.

Bharti and Harssh welcomed Kaju on December 19. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband, writer-producer Harssh Limbachiyaa, are enjoying a beautiful new chapter in their lives after welcoming their second child on December 19. Ever since they embraced parenthood, the couple has been treating fans to heartwarming glimpses of their growing family through social media and their YouTube channel, Life Of Limbachiyaas, and fans are loving every glimpse of their journey into parenthood again.

From introducing fans to their newborn, lovingly nicknamed Kaju, to sharing everyday family moments, Bharti and Harssh’s posts have become a daily dose of oxytocin for fans online. Adding to the joy, Harssh recently shared an adorable family picture on Instagram that has caught everyone’s attention.

The picture features Harssh, Bharti, and their elder son Gola, smiling warmly looking at the newborn. The intimate family moment perfectly captures their happiness and has left fans gushing over the picture.

Bharti Singh Gets Emotional Holding Her Newborn Son For First Time

Two days after giving birth, Bharti finally got to meet and hold her little one in her arms. With tears in her eyes, she said, “So, finally Kaju is here. Haye kitna pyaara hai. Guys, abhi thode der pehle Gola and Haarsh ghar gaye hain. Agar ye thode der pehle aajata toh woh bhi mil lete (Oh, he is so adorable. Gola and Haarsh left for home just a while back. If he had come a little earlier, they would have met him too).”

She kissed her baby boy and shared how overwhelming it felt to finally hold him in her arms after the long wait.

Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiya’s Growing Family

The madly in love couple tied the wedding knot in 2017 after dating for several years. Bharti and Harssh have since been one of the most loved couples in the entertainment industry, admired for their warmth, humour and close bond.

On December 19, the couple embraced parenthood for the second time with the arrival of their baby boy. Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiya are already parents to their three-year-old son, Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa aka Gola. He was born in 2022.

First Published: December 30, 2025, 18:08 IST

