মঙ্গলবার, ২৩ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৬:৫৮ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Bhavna Ajwani Enters Anupamaa As Prerna, Set To Play A Negative Role | Television News U19 World Cup: England announce 15-memeber squad; Thomas Rew to captain; Farhan Ahmed named vice-captain | Cricket News Ahaan Panday Sports Saiyaara Hoodie On Birthday, Thanks Fans For ‘Love’ | Bollywood News ছাত্রদল–ছাত্র অধিকার সমর্থিত প্যানেলের ইশতেহার ঘোষণা Who Is Pratham Mittal? Shark Tank India’s New Judge Who Wants To Engage With Student Entrepreneurs | Television News পুরোনো স্মার্টফোনই যখন সিসি ক্যামেরা World Cup dream alive and kicking! Ravindra Jadeja confirms Vijay Hazare Trophy participation | Cricket News On This Day in Delhi, 1981: How Geoffrey Boycott overtook Garry Sobers to become Test cricket’s top run-scorer | Cricket News জিয়াউল আহসানকে গ্রেফতার দেখাল ট্রাইব্যুনাল, শুনানি ৪ জানুয়ারি Sidelined In Bollywood, She Was Forced To Leave Film Industry, Now Set For A Mega Comeback
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Bhavna Ajwani Enters Anupamaa As Prerna, Set To Play A Negative Role | Television News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২৩ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
Bhavna Ajwani Enters Anupamaa As Prerna, Set To Play A Negative Role | Television News


Last Updated:

The latest promo of Anupamaa showed a new character named Prerna, the daughter of Rajni.

font
Bhavna Ajwani enters the show as Prerna. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Bhavna Ajwani enters the show as Prerna. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Anupamaa is set to enter an exciting chapter. The makers introduced a new character to stir major drama. The latest promo unveiled Prerna, Rajni’s daughter, making a grand entry to the show.

With her growing interest in Prem and a possible bond with Anupama, Bhavna Ajwani’s Prerna is expected to shake things up in the show.

What Do We Know About Anupamaa’s New Character?

The promo introduced Bhavna Ajwani’s entry into the show in the role of Prerna, the daughter of Rajni. Prerna is expected to play a negative character in the show, making things difficult for the rest of the characters.

The promo showed Prerna openly expressing her interest in Rahi’s husband, Prem. Upon seeing him, Prerna said, “Jo cheez mujhe achi lagti hai, woh meri hoti hai.” The promo also hinted at a possible bond between Prerna and Anupama, which could further fuel Rahi’s jealousy and add more drama to the story.

Who is Bhavna Ajwani?

Bhavna Ajwani is an aspiring actress who is best known for her role in Tu Juliet Jatt Di. Alongside securing a place in television, Bhavna also achieved a significant milestone by becoming the 1st runner-up of Miss Navi Mumbai 2024.

Anupamaa Dominates TRP Chart

As per the weekly TRP report which came out on Thursday, Anupamaa continues to dominate the chart. The show took the second spot this week, becoming the highest-ranked ongoing fiction series on television. Anupamaa’s emotionally engaging storytelling and strong performances keep viewers hooked to the show.

Anupamaa Plot and Cast

This Hindi-language drama series is the remake of the Bengali series Sreemoyee. The show revolves around Anupamaa Shah, a selfless homemaker who reclaims her identity after being taken for granted by her family. After Anupamaa finds out about her husband’s infidelity, she decides to value her self-respect and independence while redefining her role in life.

The show, which premiered in 2020, features Rupali Ganguli in the titular role. It formerly starred Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma. However, since 2024, Anupamaa has cast Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria as second-generation leads alongside Rupali Ganguly. The show airs on StarPlus and is available to stream on JioHotstar.

First Published:

December 23, 2025, 18:22 IST

Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Ahaan Panday Sports Saiyaara Hoodie On Birthday, Thanks Fans For ‘Love’ | Bollywood News

Ahaan Panday Sports Saiyaara Hoodie On Birthday, Thanks Fans For ‘Love’ | Bollywood News

Who Is Pratham Mittal? Shark Tank India’s New Judge Who Wants To Engage With Student Entrepreneurs | Television News

Who Is Pratham Mittal? Shark Tank India’s New Judge Who Wants To Engage With Student Entrepreneurs | Television News

পুরোনো স্মার্টফোনই যখন সিসি ক্যামেরা

পুরোনো স্মার্টফোনই যখন সিসি ক্যামেরা

জিয়াউল আহসানকে গ্রেফতার দেখাল ট্রাইব্যুনাল, শুনানি ৪ জানুয়ারি

জিয়াউল আহসানকে গ্রেফতার দেখাল ট্রাইব্যুনাল, শুনানি ৪ জানুয়ারি

Sidelined In Bollywood, She Was Forced To Leave Film Industry, Now Set For A Mega Comeback

Sidelined In Bollywood, She Was Forced To Leave Film Industry, Now Set For A Mega Comeback

দিল্লিতে বাংলাদেশ হাইকমিশনের সামনে বিশ্ব হিন্দু পরিষদের বিক্ষোভ

দিল্লিতে বাংলাদেশ হাইকমিশনের সামনে বিশ্ব হিন্দু পরিষদের বিক্ষোভ

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST