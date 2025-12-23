Bhavna Ajwani Enters Anupamaa As Prerna, Set To Play A Negative Role | Television News

Last Updated: December 23, 2025, 18:22 IST

The latest promo of Anupamaa showed a new character named Prerna, the daughter of Rajni.

Bhavna Ajwani enters the show as Prerna. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Anupamaa is set to enter an exciting chapter. The makers introduced a new character to stir major drama. The latest promo unveiled Prerna, Rajni’s daughter, making a grand entry to the show.

With her growing interest in Prem and a possible bond with Anupama, Bhavna Ajwani’s Prerna is expected to shake things up in the show.

What Do We Know About Anupamaa’s New Character?

The promo introduced Bhavna Ajwani’s entry into the show in the role of Prerna, the daughter of Rajni. Prerna is expected to play a negative character in the show, making things difficult for the rest of the characters.

The promo showed Prerna openly expressing her interest in Rahi’s husband, Prem. Upon seeing him, Prerna said, “Jo cheez mujhe achi lagti hai, woh meri hoti hai.” The promo also hinted at a possible bond between Prerna and Anupama, which could further fuel Rahi’s jealousy and add more drama to the story.

Who is Bhavna Ajwani?

Bhavna Ajwani is an aspiring actress who is best known for her role in Tu Juliet Jatt Di. Alongside securing a place in television, Bhavna also achieved a significant milestone by becoming the 1st runner-up of Miss Navi Mumbai 2024.

Anupamaa Dominates TRP Chart

As per the weekly TRP report which came out on Thursday, Anupamaa continues to dominate the chart. The show took the second spot this week, becoming the highest-ranked ongoing fiction series on television. Anupamaa’s emotionally engaging storytelling and strong performances keep viewers hooked to the show.

Anupamaa Plot and Cast

This Hindi-language drama series is the remake of the Bengali series Sreemoyee. The show revolves around Anupamaa Shah, a selfless homemaker who reclaims her identity after being taken for granted by her family. After Anupamaa finds out about her husband’s infidelity, she decides to value her self-respect and independence while redefining her role in life.

The show, which premiered in 2020, features Rupali Ganguli in the titular role. It formerly starred Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma. However, since 2024, Anupamaa has cast Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria as second-generation leads alongside Rupali Ganguly. The show airs on StarPlus and is available to stream on JioHotstar.

First Published: December 23, 2025, 18:22 IST