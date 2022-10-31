সোমবার , ৩১ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ১৫ই কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Bhushan Kumar Bags Music Rights of Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu For Rs 5 Cr: Report

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ৩১, ২০২২ ৬:১৭ অপরাহ্ণ
001 34 1 1 2 1


Bhushan Kumar, the owner of T-Series, has bagged the music rights of Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu for Rs 5 Cr. As per the press release, Bhushan Kumar, MD of T- Series, said, “Looking forward to this new association which we hope to create magic on musical charts.”

The press release included the statement of Dil Raju, who said, “Varisu is a perfect family entertainer which everyone wishes to see for a festival like Pongal. Thaman. S has delivered scintillating tunes which will surely be lapped up by fans and the audience instantly.”

Top showsha video

Entertainment portal Pinkvilla reported that T- Series has bagged the music rights of Varisu for a sum of Rs 5 crore. To quote the news portal, “It’s a realistic price in this market, which is currently unstable even for the music industry. The rate has been negotiated by T Series and the banner is now all set to present the chartbuster music of Varisu on their platform.”

Varisu’s music will be presented in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. This is the first time Bhushan Kumar and Dil Raju have worked together on music, and many more are anticipated in the future. The first song from Varisu is rumoured to release on November 4.

Varisu is directed by Vamshi Paidipally and features Rashmika Mandanna opposite Vijay with Prakash Raj, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Shaam, Khushbu, Sangeetha, Yogi Babu, and Samyuktha in supporting roles. It is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations. Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu is gearing up for Pongal 2023 release.

Read all the Latest Movies News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

001 34 1 1 2 1
Bhushan Kumar Bags Music Rights of Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu For Rs 5 Cr: Report
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
signature
Tech Tips: প্রতিটি মেলের শেষে থাকুক প্রেরকের ‘স্বাক্ষর’! রইল ইমেলে সিগনেচার যোগ করার সহজ কায়দা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20221031 WA0001
টাকায় মিলে বনের জমিতে ঘর মেরামতের অনুমতি: টাঙ্গাইলে বন কর্মকর্তার বিরুদ্ধে দুর্নীতির অভিযোগ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20221031 WA0000
টাঙ্গাইলে যাবজ্জীবন সাজাপ্রাপ্ত আসামী গ্রেফতার
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
ghulam nabi azad

50 Jammu and Kashmir Congress Leaders Quit Party in Support of Ghulam Nabi Azad

 studio project 6 27 162998450616x9 8

পৃথিবীর দিকে ধেয়ে আসছে ধূমকেতু! সংঘর্ষ হতে পারে চাঁদের সঙ্গে! ১৪ জুলাই আতঙ্কের দিন

 IMG 20220701 WA0015

টাঙ্গাইলে নয় দিনব্যাপী রথযাত্রা উৎসব শুরু

 1595612642 news18 entertainment default image

Timelines Are Major Focus In Investigation Of Houston Concert Deaths

 236102210 6317859671565266 986152568178981609 n

যুদ্ধ বিধ্বস্ত অর্থনীতিকে পুনর্গঠনের জন্য পরিকল্পনা কমিশন গঠিত হয়

 wm Gm kader Edit

জাতীয় পার্টি চায় শক্তিশালী নির্বাচন কমিশন: জি এম কাদের

 Mobile Wallet

Mobile Wallet: অনলাইন ট্রানজাকশন দারুণ কাজের, মোবাইল ওয়ালেট সম্পর্কে এই গুরুত্বপূর্ণ তথ্যগুলি কি জানেন?

 online payment

how to make UPI payments without internet connection

 wm anthony Fauci

বড়দিনকে ঘিরে সংক্রমণ বাড়ার শঙ্কা ফাউচির

 FB IMG 1656785993128

“স্মার্ট বাংলাদেশ ২০৪১ বিনির্মাণে সিভিল সার্ভিসের ভূমিকা’” শীর্ষক সেমিনার আয়োজিত