‘Big Fan Of You And Your Work’: Shankar Mahadevan Lauds Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna | Television News

Bigg Boss 19 concluded on December 7. While Gaurav Khanna emerged as the winner of Salman Khan’s show, Farrhana Bhatt was the first runner-up.

Gaurav Khanna’s Bigg Boss 19 victory continues to draw appreciation from across the entertainment industry, and the latest to shower praise on the actor is musical maestro Shankar Mahadevan. Speaking at the recently held Reliance Family Day event hosted by Gaurav Khanna himself, Shankar expressed heartfelt admiration for the winner’s inspiring journey, calling him a truly deserving champion.

Addressing Gaurav on stage, Shankar warmly said, “I am a big fan of you and your work,” instantly drawing loud applause from the audience. He further lauded Gaurav’s performance inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, highlighting how rare it is to witness someone maintain such grace and emotional balance in a high-pressure reality format.

About Gaurav Khanna’s Bigg Boss 19 Victory

In a recent interview with Telly Talk India, Gaurav opened up about Farrhana giving him the “undeserving winner” tag. The Anupamaa actor said, “I didn’t respond to Farrhana during the show. I’m not the kind of person who answers with words. My actions speak louder than my words. I kept doing my work, and my goal was never to please those 15 people or get a checkmark in their register for what I did. The audience outside, the 150 crore viewers, that’s who I wanted to make a place in their hearts.”

He added, “And that’s what this show is, all wins and losses are decided by the audience. So if the audience chose me, they voted for me; personally, I don’t even know anyone there.”

