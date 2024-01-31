বুধবার , ৩১ জানুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১৭ই মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বিনোদন

Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Alleges Rape By ‘Friend’, FIR Filed In Delhi

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ৩১, ২০২৪ ৫:৫৭ অপরাহ্ণ
img 2 47 2024 01 59b816687705329526ac5ff6801e45b6


The complainant claimed that the incident occurred last year.



The model and actress became a household name after her participation in Bigg Boss 11.

A television actress and former Bigg Boss 11 contestant has recently filed a First Information Report (FIR) at Tigri Police Station in South Delhi accusing her friend of allegedly raping her. As per the information available, the complainant claimed that her friend raped her in 2023 at a flat in Deoli Road area in the national capital.

According to reports, the former Bigg Boss contestant claimed that the incident occurred last year. The police have also registered an FIR based on her complaint and an enquiry is in progress. Reportedly, the contestant was quite popular inside the Bigg Boss house. Her stint at the reality show made her a household name as well.

The police have shared that the actress is a resident of Mumbai and is into modelling. She has worked in many television serials as well. Police sources revealed that in the complaint, the actress claimed that her friend had called her to his house in Delhi. She reached the flat in the Deoli Road area. She alleged that he gave her some intoxicated drink and then raped her. As per the sources, investigation has begun and the accused will be taken into custody as soon as possible. However, the police are yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

The eleventh season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss premiered on Colors TV on October 1, 2017. Television actress Shilpa Shinde became the winner of the season.

The latest season of Bigg Boss ended on Sunday, January 28. Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui became the winner of Bigg Boss 17. Abhishek Kumar was declared as the first runner-up of the show.

The latest edition also featured prominent names like TV actress Ankita Lokhande, her husband Vicky Jain, and other celebs like Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan, Soniya Bansal, Rinku Dhawan, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, Jigna Vora, South Korean singer Park Min-jun and Ayesha Khan.

Entertainment Bureau

