Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Alleges Rape By ‘Friend’, FIR Filed In Delhi

A television actress and former Bigg Boss 11 contestant has recently filed a First Information Report (FIR) at Tigri Police Station in South Delhi accusing her friend of allegedly raping her. As per the information available, the complainant claimed that her friend raped her in 2023 at a flat in Deoli Road area in the national capital.

According to reports, the former Bigg Boss contestant claimed that the incident occurred last year. The police have also registered an FIR based on her complaint and an enquiry is in progress. Reportedly, the contestant was quite popular inside the Bigg Boss house. Her stint at the reality show made her a household name as well.

The police have shared that the actress is a resident of Mumbai and is into modelling. She has worked in many television serials as well. Police sources revealed that in the complaint, the actress claimed that her friend had called her to his house in Delhi. She reached the flat in the Deoli Road area. She alleged that he gave her some intoxicated drink and then raped her. As per the sources, investigation has begun and the accused will be taken into custody as soon as possible. However, the police are yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

The eleventh season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss premiered on Colors TV on October 1, 2017. Television actress Shilpa Shinde became the winner of the season.

