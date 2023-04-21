শুক্রবার , ২১ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ৮ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Bigg Boss 16’s Abdu Rozik To Spend Eid Vacation With Salman Khan In Dubai, Will Watch KKBKKJ

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২১, ২০২৩ ৭:৪২ অপরাহ্ণ
abdu rozik and salman khan


Published By: Chirag Sehgal

Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 19:04 IST

Abdu Rozik says he will also watch Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Salman Khan. (Photo: Instagram)
Abdu Rozik rose to fame after he participated in Bigg Boss 16. The show was hosted by Salman Khan.

As the world gets ready to feast and celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid, one particular celebrity is making sure to create an unforgettable experience this year. Abdu Rozik, the most-loved contestant from Bigg Boss 16, is gearing up for a grand celebration with his family in his hometown of Ghizhdarva in Panjakent, a region of Tajikistan.

Not only is he making his Eid celebrations special for his family, but he’s also spreading the joy of the festival to his neighbours by kindly distributing food and fruit baskets. And that’s not all, as per reports, Abdu is also planning to take a trip to Dubai to join none other than the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for vacation.

“Eid is an important time to give back to the Almighty and appreciate everything we have. I am grateful for my health, my sponsor, my family, my friends, my fans and all the love and blessings I get. I will be back in Dubai on April 24 and I will be spending the last Eid vacation with Salman (Khan) bhai as he is coming to Dubai and I will be also watching ‘Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan’ on the last days of Eid vacation,” the singer was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Abdu also revealed that he is also decorating his new house in the village, adding a personal touch to his home and making it ready for the festive season. Abdu also shared his excitement about the changes in his life and how everyone around him is surprised by his growth.

He expressed his appreciation for all the blessings in his life, including his health, his sponsor, his family, his friends, and his fans.

Abdu Rozik concluded by expressing that this year’s Eid feels different because he has been able to make a positive impact on his family’s life and bring happiness to everyone.

A few days back, Abdu took to his Instagram and shared that he’s ‘finally growing’. He shared a picture of himself on Instagram and in the caption he expressed his gratitude for his growth, despite doctors previously telling him that he had 0 percent growth hormone. He credited his growth to the love, support and prayers of his followers, saying, “Can you see a difference? Alhamdulillah a miracle, with all your love, support and prayers I’m growing!!”

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

chirag
Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and BollywRead More



Source link

