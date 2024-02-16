Bigg Boss 17 Fame Abhishek Kumar Proposes to Ayesha Khan; Hema Malini ‘Supports’ Daughter Esha Deol’s Divorce?

Abhishek Kumar’s first music video after Bigg Boss 17 titled ‘Saanware’ was released recently and impressed everyone. The original video featured Abhishek romancing Mannara Chopra. However, recently, the former Udaariyaan actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video in which he was seen recreating ‘Saanware’ romantic moments with Ayesha Khan.

Days after Esha Deol announced her separation from her husband Bharat Takhtani, it has now been revealed that their divorce did not surprise anyone in the family because it ‘was brewing for a while’. If a recent report is to be believed, Esha and Bharat decided to part ways sometime back and were only waiting for the right time to announce the same.

Jaya Bachchan, who was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has declared assets worth Rs 1,578 crore along with her husband and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. Jaya is all set for her fifth Rajya Sabha term after the Samajwadi Party renominated her as its candidate from Uttar Pradesh.

Poacher is a fictionalised portrayal of real events, revealing the largest ivory poaching network in Indian history. Written, created, and directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta, the series stars Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. It follows a group of Indian Forest Service officers, NGO workers, police constables, and everyday heroes who risk their lives to investigate this case.

Karan Johar announced Yodha’s teaser date with an adventurous video. The film, starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead, is set to release this March. On Thursday, Karan revealed that Yodha teaser is slated to release on February 19. While all eyes will be on the teaser, Karan revealed that Yodha has already made history by becoming the first ever Hindi film poster launch at 13,000ft. In a video shared by the filmmaker, the team was seen going skydiving in Dubai to unveil the poster.

