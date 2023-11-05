রবিবার , ৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২০শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Wild Card Entrant Manasvi Mamgai Evicted In Her First Week

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ৫, ২০২৩ ৫:০৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
fotojet 2023 11 04t215901.950 2023 11 cef73b7f3317e13c61e1b03842a0b187


Manasvi Mamgai has been evicted out of the show.

Manasvi Mamgai has been evicted out of the show.

Wild Card contestant Manasvi Mamgai got evicted from Bigg Boss 17, a week into her entry.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have emerged as two of the strongest contestants on Bigg Boss 17. While Ankita is being praised for her mature outlook and bold personality, netizens are calling Vicky “the mastermind” of this season. The couple has been ruling the hearts of the Bigg Boss viewers ever since the 17th season began. However, it seems Ankita and Vicky have invited a big trouble for themselves and they might even get thrown out of the house for the same.

On Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan confronted Vicky Jain about his secret phone call with co-contestant Neil Bhat before entering the show. Salman asks the contestants, “The contracts that you guys had signed, mentioned all the terms and conditions of this show very clearly. How many of you have honoured the contract explicitly? Before entering the house, who has spoken to whom?” Salman also said, “Some people have come with pre-planned strategies, forming pacts and promising to support each other. But it’s unfair for those who are forming genuine relationships on the show. It’s like match-fixing. Vicky, you mentioned several times that you had discussed the show with Neil, didn’t you? You referred to that conversation. The discussion in the house should have ideally been that if you had talked about it at that time, this issue wouldn’t have arisen today.”

Aishwarya mentioned how Vicky mocks wives, and Neil, who had previously worked with Vicky, was surprised by his behaviour on the show. Neil also revealed that although they had been friends for 1.5 years, they hadn’t spoken for 8 months and only reconnected 2 days before entering the show.

During a segment with rapper King, Aishwarya closed her ‘dil ka darwaza’ for Vicky Jain, who, she accused of making fun of her and Neil’s relationship.

Salman then announced that Manasvi Mamgai was evicted owing to less votes.

shreyanka mazumdar
Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, music and fashion, sheRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Kalurghat Bridge 800x420
ট্রেন চলাচলে আর বাধা নেই কালুরঘাট সেতুতে
বাংলাদেশ
1699141048 photo
It hurts a lot: Jos Buttler on England’s early exit from World Cup | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
6
Cracked Heel Remedy: ফাটা গোড়ালির সমস্যা! এই তিন উপাদানে রাতারাতি গায়েব হবে ফাটা গোড়ালি! জানুন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
fotojet 2023 11 04t215901.950 2023 11 cef73b7f3317e13c61e1b03842a0b187 16x9
Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Wild Card Entrant Manasvi Mamgai Evicted In Her First Week
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
diabetes9 166227275916x9

A 2 Minute Walk After Meals Helps Lower Type 2 Diabetes Risk Study Says| ডায়াবেটিস কিছুতেই পিছু ছাড়ছে না? সুগার কন্ট্রোল করতে খাওয়ার পরই দু-মিনিটে করুন ‘এই’ ছোট্ট কাজটি! পান হাতেনাতে ফল – News18 Bangla

 1636397678 photo

This is right time for me to manage workload: Virat Kohli | Cricket News

 1684364757 photo

PBKS vs DC Highlights: Delhi Capitals survive Liam Livingstone scare to put Punjab Kings on brink of elimination | Cricket News

 wm jnu student dead ok

‘সবার কাছে ক্ষমা চেয়ে’ জবি শিক্ষার্থীর আত্মহত্যা

 1629681195 photo

Superhuman effort required from England: Sunil Gavaskar | Cricket News

 wm murdock

ফের ঘর ভাঙছে মিডিয়া মুঘলের

 1681016947 photo

Brooks Koepka extends Masters lead before round three suspended due to rain | Golf News

 shutterstock 251706079

Therapist Reena Nath Highlights Family’s Role in Child Development

 1626574254 priyanka chopra

Birthday Girl Priyanka Chopra Shares Stunning Swimsuit Pictures as She Chills by the Pool

 cancer 2

This is How Winter Season Adds to the Woes of Cancer Patients