Bigg Boss 18 Kicks Off With Salman Khan: From Rajat Dalal To Shilpa Shirodkar, Complete List Of Contestants

Bigg Boss is back for its 18th season, and once again, Salman Khan steps into the role of host. The much-anticipated season has officially kicked off, promising to deliver more drama and excitement than ever before. This season, the creators have introduced a unique theme titled ‘Time Ka Taandav,’ which hints at the chaos and unpredictability that lies ahead, as suggested by the tagline: “Iss baar ghar mein bhuchaal aayega, kyunki Bigg Boss mein Time Ka Taandav chaaeyga!” Along with the gripping theme, the show features an exciting lineup of contestants, ready to bring their personalities to the fore.

Chaahat Pandey

Confirmed by recent promos, Chaahat Pandey has joined the house this season. Known for her work in shows like Tenali Rama, Hamari Bahu Silk, and Durga – Mata Ki Chhaya, she made headlines for speaking out about unpaid dues from Hamari Bahu Silk. Despite a recent loss in the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, Chaahat is all set to make waves in the Bigg Boss house.

Avinash Mishra

Avinash Mishra, a household name in the TV industry, made his acting debut with Sethji. He gained popularity for his roles in shows like Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke and Ishqbaaz. Now, the 29-year-old actor is stepping into the Bigg Boss arena, promising to bring his charm and competitive spirit to the game.

Shehzada Dhami

Shehzada Dhami, known for his appearance on Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and for his role as Armaan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, joins the Bigg Boss lineup despite past controversies that saw him ousted from the show. His entry promises to stir things up in the house.

Shilpa Shirodkar

90s Bollywood star Shilpa Shirodkar, famous for films like Bhrashtachar and sister to Namrata Shirodkar, is ready to enter the Bigg Boss house. Fans of the iconic actress are eager to see how she navigates the challenges of the reality show.

Vivian Dsena

Vivian Dsena, a renowned TV heartthrob, has finally agreed to enter Bigg Boss after multiple offers in the past. The actor, who recently married Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly, will be bringing his star power and fan following to the house, making him one of the most anticipated contestants this season.

Eisha Singh

Eisha Singh, best known for her roles in Ishq Subhan Allah and Sirf Tum, is set to enter the house. Recently, she made headlines for her close bond with co-star Shalin Bhanot. Her entry is sure to generate excitement among fans and add an extra layer of intrigue to the season.

Nyrraa Banerjii

Nyrraa Banerjii, last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi and Pishachini, is all set to bring her vibrant energy to the Bigg Boss house. Known for her quirky persona and diverse roles across TV and the southern film industry, she’s bound to entertain and captivate audiences.

Alice Kaushik

Alice Kaushik, a fan-favorite for her role in Pandya Store, will be joining the Bigg Boss house this season. Having found love with her co-star Kanwar Dhillon, her journey in the house is sure to draw attention from fans.

Muskan Bamne

Muskan Bamne, known for her portrayal of Pakhi in Anupamaa, is stepping into the Bigg Boss house after exiting the show. With her rising popularity and strong screen presence, Muskan’s entry promises to keep viewers hooked.

Karan Veer Mehra

Karan Veer Mehra, fresh off his win in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14, is ready to take on the challenges of Bigg Boss. Currently in a social media feud with Asim Riaz, Karan’s entry adds a competitive edge to this season’s lineup.

Gunaratna Sadavarte

Maharashtra-based lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte, who has been making headlines for challenging the constitutionality of Maratha reservations in the Supreme Court, has stepped into the Bigg Boss 18 house. What sets him apart is the unique twist—he entered the house with his pet donkey, which recently caught the public’s attention after featuring in a promotional video. This quirky addition has already created a buzz, adding an unusual flair to Sadavarte’s entry.

Arfeen Khan and Sara Arfeen Khan

Renowned TED speaker and life coach Arfeen Khan has made his debut in the controversial Bigg Boss 18 house. Known for his connections in Bollywood, Arfeen has worked as a life coach for some of the biggest names in the industry. Joining him in the house is his wife, Sara Arfeen Khan, an actor and entrepreneur.

Chum Darang

Actress Chum Darang, hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, is set to enter the Bigg Boss 18 house. A well-known beauty pageant winner, Chum has previously starred in films like Badhaai Do alongside Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, as well as Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Beyond her acting career, she is recognized for her strong personality and commitment to various social and environmental causes, making her a dynamic addition to the Bigg Boss lineup.

Tajinder Singh Bagga

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, General Secretary of BJP’s Youth Wing and a prominent political figure from Delhi, has officially joined the cast of Bigg Boss 18. Known for his activism and leadership as the founder of Bhagat Singh Kranti Sena, Bagga has been deeply involved in politics since his early years. His political journey includes contesting the 2020 Delhi assembly elections from Harinagar, where he became the youngest candidate. His entry into the Bigg Boss house adds a political twist to this season’s dynamic.

Hemlata Sharma

Social media influencer Hemlata Sharma, widely recognized as “Viral Bhabhi,” is set to make her mark on Bigg Boss 18. Known for her bold and unapologetic personality, Hemlata is a single mother who has faced personal struggles and challenges. Describing herself as “Dabangg,” she is sure to bring her strong-willed nature into the house, making her a contestant to watch this season.

Shrutika Arjun Raaj

Shrutika Arjun Raaj, a popular actress in Tamil and Malayalam cinema, is joining the Bigg Boss 18 cast. Shrutika gained widespread recognition after winning the cooking reality show Cooku With Comali. Her entry into the Bigg Boss house is expected to bring a touch of southern cinema glamor and talent to the show.

Rajat Dalal

Rajat Dalal, a fitness trainer and social media sensation with over 1.1 million Instagram followers, is stepping into the Bigg Boss house. Known for his training videos and fitness content, Rajat has built a strong digital presence. However, his journey has not been without controversy. From a rash driving incident in September to a feud with Ajaz Khan and allegations of assault and kidnapping, Rajat’s past has been rife with legal issues. Despite this, his entry is bound to add an element of unpredictability and drama to the season.

This star-studded cast, coupled with the intense theme of ‘Time Ka Taandav’, is set to make Bigg Boss 18 one of the most thrilling seasons yet.