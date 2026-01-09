Bigg Boss 18’s Edin Rose To Star With Ravi Teja In Upcoming Movie; Deets Inside | Television News

Last Updated: January 09, 2026, 15:06 IST

Edin Rose will also be seen in Love Insurance Kompany, produced by Nayanthara’s production house.

Edin Rose to star with Ravi Teja in Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi.

Edin Rose, who rose to prominence with her recent appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss 18, is steadily carving her space in the South film industry. If a report by The Times of India is to be believed, the actress is all set to reunite with Telugu star Ravi Teja in the upcoming film Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, marking yet another significant step in her growing career.

While details about her role are currently being kept under wraps, sources suggest that her character will present her in a fresh light and will be different from what audiences saw in her earlier outing.

For the unversed, Edin was first introduced to Telugu audiences with Ravanasura, where too, she shared screen space with Ravi Teja. Despite being her debut, she caught attention with her appearance in the hit song “Dikka Dishum,” which went on to become one of the film’s most popular tracks. The song’s success helped Edin gain instant visibility and recognition in the South film industry.

Meanwhile, Edin Rose will also be seen in Love Insurance Kompany, produced by Nayanthara’s production house, further expanding her presence in South cinema. Previously, Edin talked about her role in the movie and said, “It is a quirky, never-seen-before role in films. I play an Artificial Intelligence in the movie. I cannot divulge much but this role is something that has been manifested since I was a kid. People keep telling me that I look like a doll and finally I am playing an on-screen character as well.”

“There is Vignesh Shivan and then there is SJ Suryah whom I grew up watching. Though I was raised in Dubai, my dad is a Tamilian and made me watch good Tamil films since childhood. Watching his films and now working with him is a real big deal. Moreover, watching SJ Suryah and Pradeep Ranganathan perform is nothing short of goosebumps,” the actress added.

First Published: January 09, 2026, 15:06 IST

News movies television Bigg Boss 18’s Edin Rose To Star With Ravi Teja In Upcoming Movie; Deets Inside