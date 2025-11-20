Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik Enters The House, Asks Amaal To Stay Away From Tanya Mittal | Television News

Last Updated: November 20, 2025, 13:08 IST

Armaan and Amaal had an open brother-to-brother talk about the changing dynamics inside the Bigg Boss 19 house.

Bigg Boss 19 is currently hosting the family week. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, is coming to an end, and to encourage the housemates, Colours TV has introduced a family week. Fans are already experiencing profoundly emotional scenes with one family member of each contestant entering the house. In the latest, Armaan Malik, the younger brother of Amaal Mallik, entered the house. While the brothers were quite emotional, Armaan also warned Amaal regarding Tanya Mittal.

Armaan and Amaal had an open brother-to-brother talk about the changing dynamics inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. Armaan stated that he did not appreciate Tanya’s tale about him, labelling it “anti-Armaan” and adding that it did not sit well with him. He encouraged Amaal to stay away from Tanya, adding that while their early acquaintance was nice, her sudden change in conduct was not good.

Their talk turned to Neelam, and Amaal remarked she was the best female contestant in the house, asking Armaan what he thought of her. Armaan answered warmly, calling Neelam a “golden-hearted girl.”

Bigg Boss 19’s Family Week Special

After the families of Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt entered the program on the first two days, Amaal Mallik’s younger brother and popular musician Armaan Malik joined on the third day. Bigg Boss told Amaal Mallik to “freeze” for a task just as his brother, musician Armaan Malik, entered the house and sang his popular song Kaun Tujhe. Armaan hugged him hard, while Amaal remained still. The combination of the song and the unexpected sight of his brother overwhelmed Amaal, who began crying before he was able to move. A few moments later, Bigg Boss said, “Amaal, release,” and the brothers hugged tightly as Amaal wiped away tears.

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale Soon

As Bigg Boss 19 approaches the grand finale, only nine contestants remain in the house. Amid the building tension, the surprise entrance of family members provides warmth, raw emotions, and refreshing moments that temporarily overwhelm the game’s normal politics. Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Shehbaz Badesha, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur and Pranit More are the remaining contenders in the competition.

