Bigg Boss 19: Did Tanya Mittal Have Feelings For Amaal Mallik? Neelam Giri Breaks Silence | Television News

Neelam Giri said that Tanya Mittal has a caring nature, but she went overboard with Amaal Mallik.

Tanya and Amaal’s equation has soured.

Bigg Boss 19’s last Weekend Ka Vaar was shocking for everyone, as in a double eviction, Neelam Giri and Abhishek Bajaj were both asked to leave the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. After her eviction, Neelam gave several interviews and spoke about her equation with Tanya Mittal, who is among the most popular contestants on the show. In a chat with SCREEN, Neelam was also asked if Tanya had any feelings for Amaal Mallik, as their dynamic is one of the highlights of Bigg Boss 19.

Neelam Giri said, “Amaal is a very nice boy. We never fought. He is strong. He gets along very well and is playing the game very well. Tanya never told me what she actually felt for Amaal, but by default, she has a caring nature, and she goes overboard with it sometimes. I had even explained to her to draw a line, but she didn’t listen. I don’t think she had feelings for Amaal; she just looked up to him.”

As for her own friendship with Tanya, Neelam said, “I don’t think Tanya’s friendship hampered my game. I consider her a true friend. She must have played the game as per her convenience, but I don’t think either of our friendships affected each other’s game… In that house, when your friendship grows thick, everyone sets a narrative. They call you a sidekick or a coward, and the gossip spreads fast. When they called me the sidekick, it didn’t matter to me much. I was just being caring.”

Neelam also reflected on the many claims Tanya made about her wealth and said, “I never encouraged Tanya when she made those claims, even during the conversation about her coffee drinking process, where she said she travels to Agra for three hours just to drink coffee in front of the Taj Mahal.”

“I told her to end her friendship with me, because I was irritated listening to her. But it was all harmless; it wasn’t damaging me, so there was no reason for me to distance myself from her. As a friend, Tanya is very good. Other than that, I don’t really care about how much money she has or what she owns. If she has the money she claims, good for her,” Neelam Giri concluded.

