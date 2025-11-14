শুক্রবার, ১৪ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:২৮ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
আওয়ামী লীগ নির্বাচনে অংশ নিতে পারবে না: প্রধান ‍উপদেষ্টা Bigg Boss 19: Did Tanya Mittal Have Feelings For Amaal Mallik? Neelam Giri Breaks Silence | Television News 15 sixes and 32-ball century! Vaibhav Suryavanshi shatters Rohit Sharma’s long-standing record | Cricket News Sunil Grover Was ‘Hospitalized Because Of Depression, Didn’t Have Much Work’: Upasana Singh | Bollywood News Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s record 15 sixes power India A to mammoth 297/4; list of highest T20 totals | Cricket News Kajol Shares Pics Wish Yug, Nysa Devgan On Children’s Day, Pens Funny Note: ‘Can We Just Shrink Them…’ | Bollywood News 15 sixes carnage! Vaibhav Suryavanshi unleashes mayhem on UAE in Rising Stars Asia Cup | Cricket News রাবিতে যাত্রা শুরু করল ‘সেন্টার ফর এডুকেশন, ক্লাইমেট অ্যান্ড সোশাল জাস্টিস’ ট্রাম্পের প্রতি ৫৮ শতাংশ মানুষ অসন্তুষ্ট ডেঙ্গু আক্রান্ত হয়ে হাসপাতালে ভর্তি আরও ৪৬০ জন
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Bigg Boss 19: Did Tanya Mittal Have Feelings For Amaal Mallik? Neelam Giri Breaks Silence | Television News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ১৪ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৭ সময় দেখুন
Bigg Boss 19: Did Tanya Mittal Have Feelings For Amaal Mallik? Neelam Giri Breaks Silence | Television News


Last Updated:

Neelam Giri said that Tanya Mittal has a caring nature, but she went overboard with Amaal Mallik.

font
Tanya and Amaal's equation has soured.

Tanya and Amaal’s equation has soured.

Bigg Boss 19’s last Weekend Ka Vaar was shocking for everyone, as in a double eviction, Neelam Giri and Abhishek Bajaj were both asked to leave the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. After her eviction, Neelam gave several interviews and spoke about her equation with Tanya Mittal, who is among the most popular contestants on the show. In a chat with SCREEN, Neelam was also asked if Tanya had any feelings for Amaal Mallik, as their dynamic is one of the highlights of Bigg Boss 19.

Neelam Giri said, “Amaal is a very nice boy. We never fought. He is strong. He gets along very well and is playing the game very well. Tanya never told me what she actually felt for Amaal, but by default, she has a caring nature, and she goes overboard with it sometimes. I had even explained to her to draw a line, but she didn’t listen. I don’t think she had feelings for Amaal; she just looked up to him.”

As for her own friendship with Tanya, Neelam said, “I don’t think Tanya’s friendship hampered my game. I consider her a true friend. She must have played the game as per her convenience, but I don’t think either of our friendships affected each other’s game… In that house, when your friendship grows thick, everyone sets a narrative. They call you a sidekick or a coward, and the gossip spreads fast. When they called me the sidekick, it didn’t matter to me much. I was just being caring.”

Neelam also reflected on the many claims Tanya made about her wealth and said, “I never encouraged Tanya when she made those claims, even during the conversation about her coffee drinking process, where she said she travels to Agra for three hours just to drink coffee in front of the Taj Mahal.”

“I told her to end her friendship with me, because I was irritated listening to her. But it was all harmless; it wasn’t damaging me, so there was no reason for me to distance myself from her. As a friend, Tanya is very good. Other than that, I don’t really care about how much money she has or what she owns. If she has the money she claims, good for her,” Neelam Giri concluded.

Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh is a Sub Editor at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interesting news angles but also often writes social commentary in long-…Read More

Kashvi Raj Singh is a Sub Editor at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interesting news angles but also often writes social commentary in long-… Read More

First Published:

November 14, 2025, 20:44 IST

News movies television Bigg Boss 19: Did Tanya Mittal Have Feelings For Amaal Mallik? Neelam Giri Breaks Silence
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
আওয়ামী লীগ নির্বাচনে অংশ নিতে পারবে না: প্রধান ‍উপদেষ্টা

আওয়ামী লীগ নির্বাচনে অংশ নিতে পারবে না: প্রধান ‍উপদেষ্টা

Sunil Grover Was ‘Hospitalized Because Of Depression, Didn’t Have Much Work’: Upasana Singh | Bollywood News

Sunil Grover Was ‘Hospitalized Because Of Depression, Didn’t Have Much Work’: Upasana Singh | Bollywood News

Kajol Shares Pics Wish Yug, Nysa Devgan On Children’s Day, Pens Funny Note: ‘Can We Just Shrink Them…’ | Bollywood News

Kajol Shares Pics Wish Yug, Nysa Devgan On Children’s Day, Pens Funny Note: ‘Can We Just Shrink Them…’ | Bollywood News

ট্রাম্পের প্রতি ৫৮ শতাংশ মানুষ অসন্তুষ্ট

ট্রাম্পের প্রতি ৫৮ শতাংশ মানুষ অসন্তুষ্ট

When Kamini Kaushal Opened Up About Breakup With Dilip Kumar: ‘My Husband Understood Why It Happened’ | Bollywood News

When Kamini Kaushal Opened Up About Breakup With Dilip Kumar: ‘My Husband Understood Why It Happened’ | Bollywood News

গণভোটসহ ৫ দফা দাবিতে সাতক্ষীরায় জামায়াতের বিক্ষোভ মিছিল

গণভোটসহ ৫ দফা দাবিতে সাতক্ষীরায় জামায়াতের বিক্ষোভ মিছিল

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ডেঙ্গু আক্রান্ত হয়ে হাসপাতালে ভর্তি আরও ৪৬০ জন
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST