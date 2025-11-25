Bigg Boss 19 Ex-Contestants Mridul Tiwari, Nehal Chudasama & Others Reunite For Special Episode? | Television News

Last Updated: November 25, 2025, 20:05 IST

Ex-Bigg Boss 19 contestants, including Mridul Tiwari and Nehal Chudasama, reunite in a surprise gathering, sparking speculation about a special episode or spin-off.

Bigg Boss 19’s finale is almost here, and with just two weeks left for the final showdown, if you believe that is the most exciting thing, think again. Ex-contestant Nehal Chudasama shared a clip on her Instagram story that has left viewers confused and excited at the same time.

Nehal took to her Instagram story and wrote “surprise” on it. In the video, she says, “I’m with, tada…” and then she pans the camera towards the room she was sitting in, and bam, she could be seen sitting with Nagma Mirajkar, Awez Darbar, Midul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Neelam Giri, and Natalia. In short, almost all the eliminated contestants of Bigg Boss 19 were seen in the video, and while dropping the clip, Nehal added, “You guys will be amazed to see what we guys are up to.”

While resharing the video, a user wrote on X, “Bigg Boss 19 wale ghar ka drama khatam nahi hua! 👀 Evicted contestants are back together and cooking up something HUGE 🤫🔥 Kya yeh spin-off hai? Reunion episode? Ya kuch aur zyada dhamakedaar? 💥 Tell us—what do you think is coming next? (sic)”

The Last Nomination Task in Bigg Boss 19

With another nomination in the recent episode, every remaining contender has now been nominated for the upcoming week, pushing the stakes to unprecedented levels. Contestants now in the danger zone include Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Ashnoor Kaur, Shehbaz Badesha and Malti Chahar.

Ticket to Finale Task Comes with a Twist

As per the latest promo, the Ticket to Finale task started with an unexpected twist. Ahead of the task, Bigg Boss reminded housemates that they have survived 13 weeks in the house, except for the wildcard entries, Shehbaz Badesha and Malti Chahar.

Bigg Boss further announced that the housemates would get the power to decide the fate of the wildcards. Every contestant was given a card and asked to vote “Yes” or “No” on whether the wildcards deserved a chance to compete for the Ticket to Finale task.

The voting created immediate tension between the housemates. While Amaal, Pranit, Tanya and Gaurav voted “Yes,” Ashnoor and Farrhana voted “No.” They argued that Shehbaz and Malti did not endure the full journey; hence, they did not deserve equal chances. As per reports, in the end, with a 4-2 majority, the decision went in favour of the wildcards.

