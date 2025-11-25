মঙ্গলবার, ২৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০১:২৪ অপরাহ্ন
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Bigg Boss 19: Farrhana Bhatt Breaks Her Plate During A Heated Argument With Shehbaz Badesha | Television News

  আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২৫ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
This is not the first time Farrhana and Shehbaaz have come face to face this season. They have earlier fought on duty and in other tasks.

Bigg Boss 19 is approaching its finale and the temper in the house has reached a boiling point. With only two weeks till the Salman Khan-hosted reality show awards its winner, a new promo has set social media on fire. The short footage captures a stunning clash between Shehbaaz Badesha and Farrhana Bhatt, leaving spectators stunned.

The promo shows a heated discussion between Shehbaaz and Farrhana near the kitchen area. The duo were having a debate about house duties. While Farrhana refused to do her duties, Shehbaaz was seen being extremely angry at her. Later on in the clip, Farrhana was seen breaking a plate near the sink while Ashnoor Kaur, Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik were standing close. This escalated matters and led to an argument between all the contestants. This is not the first time Farrhana and Shehbaaz have come face to face this season. They have earlier fought on duties and in other tasks.

The Last Nomination Task In Bigg Boss 19

The event occurred days after Kunickaa Sadanand’s eviction. With another nomination in the recent episode, every remaining contender has now been nominated for the upcoming week, pushing the stakes to unprecedented levels. Contestants now in the danger zone include Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Ashnoor Kaur, Shehbaz Badesha and Malti Chahar.

Tiff Between Malti Chahar and Tanya Mittal

During the current nominations process, Tanya Mittal can be seen forcibly putting a ‘nominated’ stamp directly into Malti Chahar’s mouth. Malti is taken aback by the sudden behaviour and immediately slaps Tanya. The clip ends soon after the slap, leaving fans to debate whether Malti’s reaction was pure rage or a heat-of-the-moment reflex in the highly competitive job.

Many people are waiting for the complete show to comprehend the background of the confrontation, which is one of the season’s most heated exchanges. The heated ad has dominated online conversation and divided Bigg Boss fans into two camps: those who applaud Malti’s reaction and those who think Tanya’s actions were utterly inappropriate.

With each player now at risk of removal, viewers are braced for unexpected shocks as the game approaches its finale on December 7, 2025.

November 25, 2025, 11:56 IST

