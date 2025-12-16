Bigg Boss 19 Farrhana Bhatt’s Chemistry With Kunickaa’s Son Has Fans Asking For More | Television News

Last Updated: December 16, 2025, 15:30 IST

Farrhana Bhatt was recently spotted breaking the dance floor with Kunickaa Sadanand’s son, Ayaan Lall.

Farrhana Bhatt enjoyed her success party in a red dress. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 19 runner-up Farrhana Bhatt recently hosted a grand success party in Mumbai. Attended by co-contestants, including Pranit More, Kunickaa Sadanand, Neelam Giri, Awez Darbar, Abhishek Bajaj, Shehbaz Badesha, Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, and others, it was undoubtedly a starry evening. However, Farrhana’s chemistry with Kunickaa’s son grabbed much attention.

In a video posted on Instagram, we get to see a lit moment from Farrhana Bhatt’s success bash.

She was seen grooving with Kunickaa Sadanand and her son, Ayaan Lall (born to the actress with her second husband, Vinay Lall), among others. At one segment of the high-energy songs playing in the background, both Farrhana and Ayaan can be seen making intense eye contact, which sparked buzz around their possible romantic connection.

Fans’ Reaction To Farrhana Bhatt And Ayaan Lall’s Moment At The Party

Soon after the video surfaced on social media, fans began pointing towards a potential “spark” between the two, stemming from an emotional hug they shared during the show’s family week.

The text overlaying the video reads, “That Moment When They Realized ‘Do Mulakaato Mein…’.” Further, the caption read, “The way Ayaan looked and gave a sign to Farrhana when he heard ‘Do Mulakaaton mein’ was so cute.”

A user said, “Look at her mom feel so happy for her son.” Another person shared, “Kanika is admiring her son and might be a future daughter-in-law.” Someone added, “Gave his heart in 2 meetings.” “Kunika ji is blushing so hard or imagining the future,” read a comment. One more social media user mentioned, “Do mulaqato mein Internet hil gaya tha….abhi bhi chalooo hai.” Many users have even begun rooting with the hashtag #Fayaan.

Inside Farrhana Bhatt’s Success Bash

Dressed in a red-hued dress, the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 19 was seen enjoying her day to the best. From cutting a huge three-tier cake to grooving with the co-contestants, Farrhana Bhatt indeed had a lovely evening. She also set the dance floor on fire with Baseer Ali, making fans affectionately call them “BaHana.”

Farrhana Bhatt And Kunickaa Sadanand’s Stint On Bigg Boss 19

What began with intense hostility eventually turned into a strong bond. In the second week, Farrhana and Kunickaa had a major confrontation after the former insulted another contestant, Neelam Giri. The fight escalated when Kunickaa came in support of Neelam, and Farrhana made personal remarks about the veteran star’s children and career, leading the actress to warn her to stay away from her family.

Despite this, Farrhana and Kunickaa grew closer toward the end of the season, and the former was also seen visibly emotional when the latter was evicted two weeks before the finale. Following her exit, Kunickaa surprisingly supported Farrhana as the most genuine contestant and predicted her as the winner, stating, “The trophy should go to Kashmir”.

Meanwhile, during the family week in the reality show, fans noticed a bond between Farrhana and Ayaan.

