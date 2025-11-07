Bigg Boss 19 Finale Date Revealed: No Extension For Salman Khan’s Reality Show | Television News

Last Updated: November 07, 2025, 19:03 IST

Bigg Boss 19 won’t get a 4-week extension! Salman Khan’s hit reality show will end on December 7 with a grand finale as the host gears up for his next film Battle of Galwan.

No Four-Week Extension for Bigg Boss 19

According to a report by India Today, the makers have decided to stick to their initial schedule. A source close to the production confirmed, “There are absolutely no plans to extend the season.” This means the show will continue its 15-week episode structure without any deviation.

The update comes amid rising anticipation among fans, many of whom were hoping for an extension due to the high TRPs and ongoing drama inside the house.

Bigg Boss 19 Finale Date Confirmed

The much-awaited grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 is officially set for December 7, 2025 — exactly one month from now. With host Salman Khan already committed to shooting his upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan, there was reportedly no flexibility to shift the finale date.

Who Will Win Bigg Boss 19?

As the season enters its final stretch, discussions around the potential winner have intensified both inside and outside the house. Online voting trends and fan polls consistently show Gaurav Khanna leading with the highest number of votes.

In a recent episode, Gaurav confidently declared, “Main hoon superstar TV ka.” Addressing fellow contestant Farrhana Bhatt, he added, “Finale mein khadi hoke taali bajayegi mere liye, tu pehchani jayegi ki tu mere season mein aayi thi.”

Fans, however, remain divided. One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Looks like the makers want GK to win, but I really hope he doesn’t. Let’s see.” Another post read, “Gaurav Khanna is the clear winner of Bigg Boss 19.”

This week, Gaurav Khanna, Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Neelam Giri, and Farrhana Bhatt are nominated for eviction.

Where to Watch

New episodes of Bigg Boss 19 air Monday to Sunday at 9 PM on Colors TV and stream exclusively on JioHotstar. With just weeks to go before the finale, fans can expect heightened drama, emotional confrontations, and fierce competition as the contestants battle for the trophy.

