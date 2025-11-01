Bigg Boss 19: Komal Pandey Slams Tanya Mittal For Body Shaming Ashnoor Kaur, Calls Her ‘Ultimate Pick-Me’ | Television News

Last Updated: November 01, 2025, 14:34 IST

Komal Pandey called out Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal for body-shaming Ashnoor Kaur, labelling her the “ultimate pick-me” and slamming her behaviour on the show.

Bigg Boss 19 is raising the excitement with each day, bringing in new drama and chaos among the housemates. Recently, the house saw a new angle when Tanya Mittal, not okay with Malti Chahar wearing Amaal Mallik’s sweater, took it from the latter’s container and wore it without permission. This has now left social media influencer Komal Pandey angered, who has slammed Tanya Mittal for her behaviour, including body-shaming a co-contestant.

Taking to her Instagram, Komal wrote, “This vile woman has body-shamed another female contestant multiple times, and I genuinely cannot stomach her anymore. Tanya, you’re the ultimate pick-me — it’s beyond repulsive now.

You’ve somehow become the TRP magnet for all the wrong reasons — fake to the core, desperate for attention from Ashleel Malik (who couldn’t care less, by the way), and now stooping to body-shaming a graceful, talented, and dignified woman. It’s pathetic. Truly. You might win the show, but you’ll never win any hearts.”

Komal further continued and wrote, “Keep digging your own pit of embarrassment — because at this point, you are the definition of anti-feminism.”

While sharing the picture of Tanya wearing Amaal’s sweater, Komal wrote, “Pehenti reh ladkon ka sweater babe, like it’s an Oscar — embarrassing.”

Salman Khan slammed Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri, and Kunickaa Sadanand

Recently, contestants Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri, and Kunickaa Sadanand faced severe social media scrutiny for body-shaming co-participant Ashnoor Kaur by mocking her weight.

Now, as per a new promo, host Salman Khan has slammed Tanya and Neelam for their comments. In the now-viral video, Salman said, “Tanya aur Neelam, aap bataiye kya rai hai aapki Ashnoor ko lekar (Tanya and Neelam, do express your opinion about Ashnoor)?” Neelam said, “Achhi lag rahi hai (She is looking good).” Tanya added, “Bilkul princess jaisi lag rahi hai (She is looking like a princess).”

Salman replied, “Accha? Neelam, aapko apni chugli par bahut garv hai. Ab kyu nahi bol rahi? Tanya, aapne kaha haathi jaise, dinosaur, moti, fugge jaise shakal wali. Yeh haq kisne diya aapko ye sab bolne ka? (Really? Neelam, you take pride in your gossip. Why aren’t you saying anything now? Tanya, you compared her to an elephant, dinosaur, called her fat, looked like a balloon. Who gave you the right to say all this?)”

First Published: November 01, 2025, 14:34 IST

