শনিবার, ২৯ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৩:১৯ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Bigg Boss 19: Madhuri Dixit Joins Salman Khan At Weekend Ka Vaar, Fans React | Television News Ashes: ‘Call us rubbish, but not arrogant’- England captain Ben Stokes breaks silence after Perth defeat | Cricket News মিথ্যা মামলা দিয়ে হয়রানির অভিযোগে ভুক্তভোগী পরিবারের সংবাদ সম্মেলন ‘আলহামদুলিল্লাহ, তিনি চিকিৎসকদের নির্দেশনা অনুসরণ করতে পারছেন’ Hrithik Roshan Acquires 7,000 Sq Ft Workspace Worth Rs 28 Crore In Juhu | Bollywood News ‘Piece of s**t pitch!’: Usman Khawaja’s explosive rant leaves Cricket Australia furious | Cricket News ‘Together’: Rajinikanth Poses With Family Ahead Of Felicitation Ceremony At IFFI Goa | Tamil Cinema News Virat Kohli stuns fans as he poses on MS Dhoni’s iconic RX100; fresh Ranchi pics explode on social media | Cricket News This Powerful Love Triangle Gave Bollywood Three Superstars And A Box Office Record Hard To Forget ‘Good to be back in blue’: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s return sparks India ODI selection battle | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Bigg Boss 19: Madhuri Dixit Joins Salman Khan At Weekend Ka Vaar, Fans React | Television News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ২৯ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
Bigg Boss 19: Madhuri Dixit Joins Salman Khan At Weekend Ka Vaar, Fans React | Television News


Last Updated:

Madhuri Dixit looked gorgeous in a white, full-length, sleeveless dress, while Salman Khan looked dapper in a casual outfit as they posed together.

Ashish Chanchlani will also appear on the Weekend Ka Vaar.(Photo Credit: X)

Ashish Chanchlani will also appear on the Weekend Ka Vaar.(Photo Credit: X)

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit gave Bollywood one of its most iconic on-screen pairings in Hum Aapke Hain Koun. The chemistry between Prem and Nisha was unparalleled in the film, making every scene memorable and timeless. Now, fans have the exciting opportunity to see this beloved duo together once again, this time on the sets of Bigg Boss 19.

Madhuri was present on the show’s Weekend Ka Vaar segment to promote her upcoming project, Mrs Deshpande, which will start streaming from December 19 on JioHotstar.

A video of Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit from the sets has been making the rounds online, where the two can be seen posing together. In the video, Salman is seen looking dapper in a blazer, T-shirt and jeans, while Madhuri appears as radiant as ever in a sleeveless outfit. The popular actress accessorised her look with golden hoop earrings and wore her hair in a high ponytail.

Check out the video here:

How Did The Internet React To The Reunion

The comment section of the video was filled with heart emojis. One user wrote, “Madhuri and Salman Khan, wow!” Another added, “Masha Allah!!” Someone commented, “The combination of Salman and Madhuri has created an extraordinarily lovely moment.” Another user wrote, “Oye hoye!”

Not just in the comments section of the video, but fans on X also rejoiced at Madhuri and Sallu’s reunion on the show’s set. One user wrote, “From the charming romance of 1994 to the enduring chemistry of 2025. Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan are a timeless pairing!”

Another user said, ‘The iconic duo that defined an era. Salman Khan looking effortlessly handsome next to Madhuri Dixit.” Another individual remarked in a tweet, “Prem with Nisha reunion!!”

More About The Upcoming Episode

Apart from Madhuri and Salman’s reunion, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode is also going to offer a lot of drama yet again. In one of the promos released by the makers, it can be seen that Salman is bashing Ashnoor Kaur for hitting Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank during the Ticket to Finale task.

Additionally, along with the Dhak-Dhak girl, renowned YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani will also be gracing the show.

First Published:

November 29, 2025, 14:39 IST

Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
মিথ্যা মামলা দিয়ে হয়রানির অভিযোগে ভুক্তভোগী পরিবারের সংবাদ সম্মেলন

মিথ্যা মামলা দিয়ে হয়রানির অভিযোগে ভুক্তভোগী পরিবারের সংবাদ সম্মেলন

‘আলহামদুলিল্লাহ, তিনি চিকিৎসকদের নির্দেশনা অনুসরণ করতে পারছেন’

‘আলহামদুলিল্লাহ, তিনি চিকিৎসকদের নির্দেশনা অনুসরণ করতে পারছেন’

Hrithik Roshan Acquires 7,000 Sq Ft Workspace Worth Rs 28 Crore In Juhu | Bollywood News

Hrithik Roshan Acquires 7,000 Sq Ft Workspace Worth Rs 28 Crore In Juhu | Bollywood News

‘Together’: Rajinikanth Poses With Family Ahead Of Felicitation Ceremony At IFFI Goa | Tamil Cinema News

‘Together’: Rajinikanth Poses With Family Ahead Of Felicitation Ceremony At IFFI Goa | Tamil Cinema News

This Powerful Love Triangle Gave Bollywood Three Superstars And A Box Office Record Hard To Forget

This Powerful Love Triangle Gave Bollywood Three Superstars And A Box Office Record Hard To Forget

David Beckham Meets Samantha In Mumbai During UNICEF Visit, Internet Can’t Get Enough | Regional Cinema News

David Beckham Meets Samantha In Mumbai During UNICEF Visit, Internet Can’t Get Enough | Regional Cinema News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST