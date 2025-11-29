Bigg Boss 19: Madhuri Dixit Joins Salman Khan At Weekend Ka Vaar, Fans React | Television News

Last Updated: November 29, 2025, 14:40 IST

Madhuri Dixit looked gorgeous in a white, full-length, sleeveless dress, while Salman Khan looked dapper in a casual outfit as they posed together.

Ashish Chanchlani will also appear on the Weekend Ka Vaar.(Photo Credit: X)

Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit gave Bollywood one of its most iconic on-screen pairings in Hum Aapke Hain Koun. The chemistry between Prem and Nisha was unparalleled in the film, making every scene memorable and timeless. Now, fans have the exciting opportunity to see this beloved duo together once again, this time on the sets of Bigg Boss 19.

Madhuri was present on the show’s Weekend Ka Vaar segment to promote her upcoming project, Mrs Deshpande, which will start streaming from December 19 on JioHotstar.

A video of Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit from the sets has been making the rounds online, where the two can be seen posing together. In the video, Salman is seen looking dapper in a blazer, T-shirt and jeans, while Madhuri appears as radiant as ever in a sleeveless outfit. The popular actress accessorised her look with golden hoop earrings and wore her hair in a high ponytail.

How Did The Internet React To The Reunion

The comment section of the video was filled with heart emojis. One user wrote, “Madhuri and Salman Khan, wow!” Another added, “Masha Allah!!” Someone commented, “The combination of Salman and Madhuri has created an extraordinarily lovely moment.” Another user wrote, “Oye hoye!”

Not just in the comments section of the video, but fans on X also rejoiced at Madhuri and Sallu’s reunion on the show’s set. One user wrote, “From the charming romance of 1994 to the enduring chemistry of 2025. Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan are a timeless pairing!”

Another user said, ‘The iconic duo that defined an era. Salman Khan looking effortlessly handsome next to Madhuri Dixit.” Another individual remarked in a tweet, “Prem with Nisha reunion!!”

More About The Upcoming Episode

Apart from Madhuri and Salman’s reunion, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode is also going to offer a lot of drama yet again. In one of the promos released by the makers, it can be seen that Salman is bashing Ashnoor Kaur for hitting Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank during the Ticket to Finale task.

Additionally, along with the Dhak-Dhak girl, renowned YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani will also be gracing the show.

First Published: November 29, 2025, 14:39 IST