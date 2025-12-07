Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar Cruises Mumbai In A Ferrari With Cricketer Brother Deepak Chahar | Watch | Television News

Last Updated: December 07, 2025, 08:49 IST

After her Bigg Boss 19 exit, Malti Chahar took a Ferrari ride with brother Deepak Chahar.

Deepak Chahar took sister Malti for a ride in his Ferrari. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Malti Chahar didn’t slow down for a second after stepping out of the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 19 house. Instead of letting her eviction linger, she swapped reality-show stress for a high-speed joyride in a Ferrari — and fans can’t stop watching.

The former Bigg Boss 19 contestant surprised viewers by posting a video of herself cruising through Mumbai with her brother Deepak Chahar driving a Ferrari. The clip shows her relaxed and laughing, clearly enjoying her first taste of freedom after weeks of confinement.

In the video, she says, “First thing we do after eviction from Bigg Boss house (sic).” Deepak accelerates as Malti films the moment, calling it her perfect “therapy” outing. She captioned the post, “Propaganda I keep falling for (sic).”

Malti’s eviction narrows the show to its final five contestants: Tanya Mittal, Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik and Pranit More.

Soon after her Ferrari reel went viral, Malti went Live on Instagram to express gratitude to her fans. “I want to say thankyou so much for supporting me and for loving me,” she said. She added, “Jo meri journay rahi hai, wo mujhe fulfilling lag rahi hai is waqt aap sab ke pyar ke wajah se.” She also said she had already moved past her disagreements inside the house, adding, “Mai gussa bhi nahi hun (sic).”

In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Malti explained that things between her and Pranit had become tense shortly before her eviction. She said, “To be honest, when I came out of the show, Pranit and I had a fight. I was very disappointed in him because I always supported him. I was taunting GK, but Pranit jumped in and started insulting me. And he always behaves like this in the name of his shows.”

Recalling the moment things escalated, she added, “And in the middle of all this joking around, he kicked me, the kick landed on my bum. I didn’t say anything there, and the makers can’t show that either because it would look very wrong. So I told Pranit that he shouldn’t have kicked me, and he also realised his mistake, which is why he was apologising. Honestly, if I had known that eviction was right after this fight, I would have ended the matter on a better note.

The Bigg Boss 19 finale is finally here tonight, bringing an end to a season packed with fights, friendships and constant twists. With Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal as the Top 5, the winner will be crowned in the grand episode tonight hosted by Salman Khan.

