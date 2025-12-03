বুধবার, ০৩ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৬:০৩ অপরাহ্ন
জাতীয় নির্বাচনের কার্যক্রম স্থগিত চেয়ে রিট – Corporate Sangbad IND vs SA: Maiden ton! Ruturaj Gaikwad makes the most of his opportunity, scores 77-ball century in Raipur | Cricket News Entertainment News Wrap: Panahi's Jail Sentence, Shraddha's Cute Moment & Vikrant's Emotional Reveal ১৪ ডিসেম্বর ম্যাকসন স্পিনিংয়ের বোর্ড সভা – Corporate Sangbad IND vs SA: Virat Kohli surpasses Shubman Gill, inches closer to Rohit Sharma's ICC honour | Cricket News Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar Reveals Amaal Mallik's Messages Before The Show | Television News ঢাবিতে বহাল থাকছে শীতকালীন ছুটি, ক্লাস শুরু ২৮ ডিসেম্বর IND vs SA: Why Harshit Rana was reprimanded by ICC; India pacer accepts the charge | Cricket News সীমান্তে বাংলাদেশি হত্যার বিরুদ্ধে কূটনৈতিক ও আইনি পদক্ষেপ নিতে হবে: ডাকসু
Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar Reveals Amaal Mallik's Messages Before The Show | Television News

Last Updated:

Amaal Mallik denied Malti Chahar’s claims and straight away refused to have any such conversation with her.

Bigg Boss 19 grand finale will take place on December 7. (Photo Credit: X)

Bigg Boss 19 continues to keep fans glued with its unexpected twists as it heads towards the grand finale on December 7.

In the latest episode, a conversation between Amaal Mallik and Malti Chahar sparked buzz, especially after Malti opened up about their very first interaction and how they knew each other before entering the show.

Malti Chahar Reveals Amaal Mallik’s First Text To Her

In the episode, Malti was seen casually opening up about her first conversation with Amaal, while the musician appeared visibly irritated. When Malti walked into the bedroom area, Amaal told her that he had placed his belongings on the next bed, explaining that he often gets confused between his things and hers.

Malti then commented that she had not seen a more confused person than him. “Tujhe malum hai tera pehla message kya tha mujhe?” she asked. Although Amaal was not interested in the conversation, Malti continued saying, “Hey gorgeous, aur bus uske baad joh tune meri bitching ki hai, yahan pe.”

Amaal Mallik Refuses Malti Chahar’s Claims

Following Malti’s revelation, Amaal straight away refused to have any such conversation with her. Malti started laughing, and she asked him, “Oh, so you did not call me gorgeous ever?” To which he said, “Kitna jhooth bolti hai, unnecessary.” Malti burst into laughter and warned him that she’d hit him if he kept lying.

“Bahar taareef aur yahan bezzati par bezzati,” Malti stated, but Amaal continued to call her claims baseless. Later, Amaal was seen upset and disappointed at Malti for bringing an outside matter into the show.

Bigg Boss 19 Hosts Press Conference

Ahead of the finale, Bigg Boss 19 hosted a high-stakes press conference inside the house involving the final six contestants. Journalists confronted Tanya Mittal about claims of being a “spiritual leader”. Tanya clarified, “I never called myself a spiritual leader. I consider myself a spiritual influencer.” Another journalist commented that Tanya had no self-respect.

The press conference also focused on Gaurav Khanna’s personal life when journalists asked him about playing a sympathy card by discussing not having kids with his wife in the house. The confrontation left Gaurav teary-eyed. The journalists shed light on Pranit More, labelled as Katappa, and Malti Chahar’s evolving relationship with him.

First Published:

December 03, 2025, 15:18 IST

