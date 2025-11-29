Bigg Boss 19 Shock: Reports Claim Shehbaz Badesha Eliminated In Double Eviction, Fans Outraged | Television News

Last Updated: November 29, 2025, 20:59 IST

Reports suggest that Bigg Boss 19 may witness a shocking double eviction this Weekend Ka Vaar, with Shehbaz Badesha allegedly voted out alongside Ashnoor Kaur.

Bigg Boss 19 is inching toward its grand finale, and with the stakes rising, speculation around the next eliminations has taken over social media. Days after reports claimed that Ashnoor Kaur would be evicted in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar, a new update has left fans even more stunned — Shehbaz Badesha may reportedly be shown the exit door as well. But what’s the truth behind these rumours?

According to a report by BBTak, this weekend will see a double eviction. The outlet claims that both Ashnoor Kaur and Shehbaz Badesha have received the lowest votes, leading to their elimination from the Bigg Boss 19 house.

As soon as news of Shehbaz’s alleged eviction surfaced online, fans took to X (Twitter) to express disappointment. One user wrote, “Shehbaz was unfairly evicted. He was way more entertaining than Malti and Tanya (sic).” Another echoed the sentiment, calling this the “most unfair season in Bigg Boss history.”

Salman Schools Ashnoor in Promo

Fueling the elimination buzz further, a recent promo shows host Salman Khan reprimanding Ashnoor for her behaviour toward Tanya during a heated moment in the house.

Calling the incident “not cool,” Salman says the blow looked “intentional.” Ashnoor immediately defends herself, saying, “Mera Tanya ko marne ka intention nahi tha, genuinely lag gayi hai.” However, Salman reminds her that rules must be followed, leaving fans speculating whether this confrontation led to her eviction.

Following the promo, social media opinions intensified. One viewer wrote, “I’m so against Tanya but what Ashnoor did was so disgusting (sic).” Another added, “Justice is finally served (sic).”

Media Enters the House

Meanwhile, reports state that the media has officially entered the Bigg Boss 19 house, sparking curiosity about when the interview episode will air. So far, no official date has been announced.

Bigg Boss 19 airs Monday to Sunday at 9 PM on JioCinema, and 10:30 PM on Colors TV, where fans can catch all the drama as the season races toward its finale.

First Published: November 29, 2025, 20:59 IST

