Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Launches YouTube Channel, Credits Pranit More And Mridul Tiwari For It | Television News

Fresh from his Bigg Boss 19 win, Gaurav Khanna starts his YouTube journey and shares honest thoughts on the show and Salman Khan’s guidance.

Winning Bigg Boss 19 may have brought Gaurav Khanna the trophy, but for the actor, the real journey seems to have begun after the cameras stopped rolling. Instead of stepping away from the public eye, Gaurav has chosen to stay connected with his audience in a more personal way. Just days after his win, he launched his own YouTube channel, giving fans a first-hand look into his thoughts, reflections, and plans ahead.

Gaurav’s first video is a calm conversation, where the actor looks back at his life, his career, and the intense months spent inside the Bigg Boss house. He begins by talking about his education and professional journey, including his work in Anupamaa and Celebrity MasterChef, before explaining why he finally decided to step into the digital space. “Many fans asked me to become active on social media, and I finally decided to show a glimpse of my life. I am not able to believe that this is my first YouTube video.”

Reflecting on his Bigg Boss 19 experience, Gaurav spoke about the values he carried with him into the house. “From my perspective, a winner is someone who doesn’t repeat his mistakes, one who doesn’t do anything that my own family wouldn’t like to watch. It was always said that Bigg Boss is a fight show, people lose their temper and use abusive language. But, I made a promise to myself before going inside the house – to not use foul words, body shame, and do everything my own way. It was a fun journey,” he shared.

The actor also gave a heartfelt shoutout to fellow contestants Pranit and Mridul Tiwari, crediting them for pushing him towards social media. “The people who didn’t like or love me on the show, I will try to do better in the next show. My two younger brothers – Pranit and Mridul, sat me down and said that I should come on social media, it is very important. I have no idea about this world. This is for the both of you, I made a promise. You both are my seniors in this area, I apologise if I make any mistakes. I don’t even know how to go live. This is me trying something new.”

Gaurav also spoke warmly about Salman Khan, whose guidance during Weekend Ka Vaar played a key role in shaping his journey. “I will always be thankful to Salman sir. I did Bigg Boss for him, I am a big fan. People feel that he scolds the contestants on weekend episodes, but he actually intelligently gives you pointers in between to up your game. I understood what he wanted me to tweak in my game, other people couldn’t understand that I already worked on myself.”

He ended the video with gratitude, saying, “I want to thank my fans, if you weren’t there, I wouldn’t have had such an amazing end to this journey without you all. So many Bollywood celebrities and television fraternity supported me and took a stand for me. I want to thank all of them. My biggest regret was trusting people too soon and being taken for granted, which happened in the house as well, I am working on it.”

