Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna’s YouTube Channel Taken Down In Just 24 Hours | Television News

Last Updated: December 17, 2025, 17:58 IST

Bigg Boss 19 concluded earlier this month. While Gaurav Khanna emerged as the winner of Salman Khan’s show, Farrhana Bhatt was the first runner-up.

Gaurav Khanna’s YouTube channel was terminated within 24 hours of its launch. (Photo Credit: X)

Hours after Bigg Boss 19 winner and television actor Gaurav Khanna launched his YouTube channel, it has now been reported that the video platform has taken down the channel. On Wednesday, one of the social media users took to his Reddit account and shared that Khanna’s YouTube channel cannot be found. Not just this, but upon clicking on the link that Khanna had shared on his Instagram stories, the message displays, “This video is no longer available because the YouTube account associated with this video has been terminated (sic).”

Several of Gaurav Khanna’s fans reacted to the post and expressed concern over his YouTube channel. “It happened due to artificial traffic and bots… Likely because i have seen new accounts with more subs in a day than him so yes its artifcial and curated … Youtube terminated his account (sic),” one of the users wrote. “It happens when there is an instant increase in the number of subscribers. Its quite common, happens to most of the celebrities. His team can get it back (sic),” added another.

What Did Gaurav Khanna Say In His First YouTube Video?

In his first YouTube video, Gaurav Khanna opened up about his Bigg Boss 19 journey and expressed gratitude to his fans. He also gave a special shoutout to his Bigg Boss 19 co-contestants, stand-up comedian Pranit More and influencer Mridul Tiwari.

“The people who didn’t like or love me on the show, I will try to do better in the next show. My two younger brothers – Pranit and Mridul, sat me down and said that I should come on social media, it is very important. I have no idea about this world. This is for the both of you, I made a promise. You both are my seniors in this area, I apologise if I make any mistakes. I don’t even know how to go live. This is me trying something new,” Khanna said in the video, as quoted by Times Now.

First Published: December 17, 2025, 17:58 IST

