Bigg Boss 19’s Ashnoor Kaur Gets Emotional Recalling Body-Image Struggles: ‘I Would Starve Myself’ | Television News

After Salman Khan slammed Bigg Boss 19’s Tanya Mittal and Neelam for body-shaming her, Ashnoor Kaur got emotional, opening up about body-image struggles and eating disorders.

On Bigg Boss 19, Ashnoor Kaur opens up about past eating disorders following Tanya Mittal’s body-shaming comments

In the latest Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan slammed Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri for their body-shaming remarks against Ashnoor Kaur. He then went on to reveal all the nasty comments that were made behind Ashnoor’s back, leaving her shocked. Post that, Ashnoor got emotional and opened up about the body image struggles she has been facing since she was 14. She revealed that she has always had hormonal imbalance, and that her body tends to bloat in stressful situations. She recalled that there was a time when she had eating disorders, and she would starve herself.

Ashnoor Kaur Recalls Having Eating Disorders

After Salman slammed Tanya and Neelam, Ashnoor Kaur explained that she has struggled with body image issues for many years now. “This has been a very big part of my life. As a teenager, I did suffer from body-image issues. And I’ve never shared this before. I’ve always had a hormonal imbalance, and in stressful situations, my body tends to bloat up. Even as a teenager, I tried many things. There even came a stage where I had eating disorders. I wouldn’t eat, I used to starve myself. Before entering the house, in fact, I lost 9 kilos. But after coming here, my body bloated up again, because in a stressful environment, some people lose weight while others gain it,” she said.

Salman Khan empathized with her, and said that even he used to gain weight under stressful situations. Ashnoor then added, “Since I was 14 years old, I have grown in front of the camera. Since then, I haven’t even touched junk food. Everyone here knows who eats with me. Everyone tells me to eat a little, but I don’t. Everyone’s body is different. I don’t think so, especially if you come to this platform and say that you are spiritual, that you take care of everyone, but then you shame someone behind their back. You are not just saying this to me; you are saying this to the audience. You are making everyone feel bad who have issues with their body. So, Tanya, shame on you.”

Gauahar Khan Slams Tanya Mittal

Tanya Mittal faced backlash from many people, including Gauahar Khan, Awez Darbar, Rohan Mehra and others for her body-shaming remarks against Ashnoor. In a video message, Gauahar Khan said, “Initially, I used to think Tanya was very sorted, innocent, a bit dramatic — and quite entertaining. I still find her entertaining, but the way she’s been body-shaming Ashnoor behind her back is absolutely disgusting. She called her “haathi” (elephant) during a task and said things like, “She doesn’t look 21,” “She’s so chubby,” and “She’s putting on weight).””

She further went on to slam Tanya’s remarks, and said, “I just don’t understand why someone would comment on another person’s looks and then talk behind their back, saying they don’t look good. Everyone has the right to feel and believe that they’re beautiful. And if you think you’re at the top of beauty standards, that’s fine. But if you put others down to make yourself feel prettier, then you’re not beautiful at all. Because more than being beautiful, it’s important to be good-hearted. No matter how virtuous you pretend to be, if your thoughts aren’t kind, you’re not truly beautiful.”

