Bigg Boss 19’s Gaurav Khanna Gets Emotional, Defends Wife’s Decision To Not Have Kids: ‘Jab Shaadi Ki Thi…’ | Television News

On Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav Khanna refuted ‘sympathy card’ claims and said that he genuinely wanted kids, but chose to support his wife Akanksha Chamola’s decision.

Gaurav Khanna, the first finalist of Bigg Boss 19, recently got emotional when talking about his wife Akanksha Chamola. During the press conference held inside BB house, Gaurav was asked about his previous statement about his wife Akanksha’s decision to not have kids. He was asked whether this was a calculated move, and whether he said this to gain ‘sympathy card’. The actor denied the claims, and explained that he genuinely wanted kids when he got married. He also added that there are very few men who love their wives so much that they’re willing to suppress their own wishes for her. He got emotional while talking about his wife, and how much he loves her.

The promo of the upcoming Bigg Boss 19 episode shows Gaurav being asked, “Aapne Pehle ye show mein zikr kiya hai ki aapki wife ko kids nahi chahiye. Toh kahi na kahi humein as an audience dekhkar laga ki wo bohot calculative move tha sympathy card khelne ka. (Earlier, on this show, you mentioned that your wife doesn’t want kids. So, as an audience, it somehow seemed like a very calculated move to play the sympathy card).” Gaurav denied playing the sympathy card, and explained, “Sabse pehle toh main ye bolna chahta hu ki of course I love kids, aur maine jab shaadi ki thi toh main bilkul dil se chahta tha ki mere bachche ho. Toh aaj ke zamaane mein bade kam aise mard hain jo apni biwi se itna pyaar karte hain ki wo apni dil ki choice ko maar sakein. (First of all, I want to say that of course I love kids, and when I got married, I genuinely wanted to have children. But in today’s world, very few men love their wives so much that they’re willing to suppress their own wishes for her).”

He was then seen getting emotional while talking about his love for Akanksha Chamola. He said this is a very touchy question, and then added, “I love my wife. Main har vo baat manunga jo meri biwi kahegi.”

In another promo, Farrhana was seen asking Gaurav why he got emotional when the press asked the question about his wife. He questioned Farrhana why she got angry when her father was mentioned on the show. Farrhana said that it’s because she didn’t want anyone talking about him. Gaurav replied, “Exactly. I don’t want anyone to talk about my wife. I have come here, not my wife.”

Before Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav Khanna had once opened up about Akanksha’s decision to not have kids. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the Anupamaa star said, “I want to respect that decision. It’s been nine years since our marriage. She doesn’t want kids. I have to respect that decision. If a woman is not ready, then you should not force her. But yes, I love kids. She loves kids, but she has her reasons for not…because absolutely, a mother’s frame of mind is absolutely essential for the child. Ma, ma hoti hai yaar (A mother is a mother after all).”

