মঙ্গলবার, ০২ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:২৫ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Veteran Actress Opens Up About Her 52-Year-Long Marriage ‘Personal trainer, top-class facilities’: Dale Steyn reveals Virat Kohli’s preparation routine in London | Cricket News Bigg Boss 19’s Gaurav Khanna Gets Emotional, Defends Wife’s Decision To Not Have Kids: ‘Jab Shaadi Ki Thi…’ | Television News ‘If you don’t score on turning tracks, you’re not great’: Sunil Gavaskar slams double standards after Perth pitch gets top rating | Cricket News এশিয়ার ৪ দেশে ঘূর্ণিঝড়-বন্যা-ভূমিধসে মৃতের সংখ্যা হাজার ছাড়াল Jaya Bachchan Says Amitabh Bachchan Thinks Marriage Is His ‘Biggest Mistake’: ‘I Don’t Want To Hear That’ | Bollywood News ‘I couldn’t take it’: Jemimah Rodrigues makes shocking revelation, explains why she deleted WhatsApp after Women’s World Cup win | Cricket News Smriti Mandhana wedding postponed: Has Palash Muchhal also deleted Instagram posts? | Cricket News IND vs SA: Arshdeep Singh reveals what Rohit Sharma said during his animated reaction after Virat Kohli’s ton – Watch | Cricket News খালেদা জিয়াকে দেখতে মধ্যরাতে হাসপাতালে ফখরুল-ডা. জাহিদ
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Bigg Boss 19’s Gaurav Khanna Gets Emotional, Defends Wife’s Decision To Not Have Kids: ‘Jab Shaadi Ki Thi…’ | Television News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৪ সময় দেখুন
Bigg Boss 19’s Gaurav Khanna Gets Emotional, Defends Wife’s Decision To Not Have Kids: ‘Jab Shaadi Ki Thi…’ | Television News


Last Updated:

On Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav Khanna refuted ‘sympathy card’ claims and said that he genuinely wanted kids, but chose to support his wife Akanksha Chamola’s decision.

font
Bigg Boss 19’s Gaurav Khanna Gets Emotional, Defends Wife’s Decision To Not Have Kids

Bigg Boss 19’s Gaurav Khanna Gets Emotional, Defends Wife’s Decision To Not Have Kids

Gaurav Khanna, the first finalist of Bigg Boss 19, recently got emotional when talking about his wife Akanksha Chamola. During the press conference held inside BB house, Gaurav was asked about his previous statement about his wife Akanksha’s decision to not have kids. He was asked whether this was a calculated move, and whether he said this to gain ‘sympathy card’. The actor denied the claims, and explained that he genuinely wanted kids when he got married. He also added that there are very few men who love their wives so much that they’re willing to suppress their own wishes for her. He got emotional while talking about his wife, and how much he loves her.

Gaurav Khanna Gets Emotional While Talking About Wife Akanksha Chamola

The promo of the upcoming Bigg Boss 19 episode shows Gaurav being asked, “Aapne Pehle ye show mein zikr kiya hai ki aapki wife ko kids nahi chahiye. Toh kahi na kahi humein as an audience dekhkar laga ki wo bohot calculative move tha sympathy card khelne ka. (Earlier, on this show, you mentioned that your wife doesn’t want kids. So, as an audience, it somehow seemed like a very calculated move to play the sympathy card).” Gaurav denied playing the sympathy card, and explained, “Sabse pehle toh main ye bolna chahta hu ki of course I love kids, aur maine jab shaadi ki thi toh main bilkul dil se chahta tha ki mere bachche ho. Toh aaj ke zamaane mein bade kam aise mard hain jo apni biwi se itna pyaar karte hain ki wo apni dil ki choice ko maar sakein. (First of all, I want to say that of course I love kids, and when I got married, I genuinely wanted to have children. But in today’s world, very few men love their wives so much that they’re willing to suppress their own wishes for her).”

He was then seen getting emotional while talking about his love for Akanksha Chamola. He said this is a very touchy question, and then added, “I love my wife. Main har vo baat manunga jo meri biwi kahegi.”

In another promo, Farrhana was seen asking Gaurav why he got emotional when the press asked the question about his wife. He questioned Farrhana why she got angry when her father was mentioned on the show. Farrhana said that it’s because she didn’t want anyone talking about him. Gaurav replied, “Exactly. I don’t want anyone to talk about my wife. I have come here, not my wife.”

When Gaurav Khanna Shared That His Wife Doesn’t Want Kids

Before Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav Khanna had once opened up about Akanksha’s decision to not have kids. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the Anupamaa star said, “I want to respect that decision. It’s been nine years since our marriage. She doesn’t want kids. I have to respect that decision. If a woman is not ready, then you should not force her. But yes, I love kids. She loves kids, but she has her reasons for not…because absolutely, a mother’s frame of mind is absolutely essential for the child. Ma, ma hoti hai yaar (A mother is a mother after all).”

Click here to add News18 as your preferred news source on Google.
First Published:

December 02, 2025, 08:42 IST

News movies television Bigg Boss 19’s Gaurav Khanna Gets Emotional, Defends Wife’s Decision To Not Have Kids: ‘Jab Shaadi Ki Thi…’
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Veteran Actress Opens Up About Her 52-Year-Long Marriage

Veteran Actress Opens Up About Her 52-Year-Long Marriage

এশিয়ার ৪ দেশে ঘূর্ণিঝড়-বন্যা-ভূমিধসে মৃতের সংখ্যা হাজার ছাড়াল

এশিয়ার ৪ দেশে ঘূর্ণিঝড়-বন্যা-ভূমিধসে মৃতের সংখ্যা হাজার ছাড়াল

Jaya Bachchan Says Amitabh Bachchan Thinks Marriage Is His ‘Biggest Mistake’: ‘I Don’t Want To Hear That’ | Bollywood News

Jaya Bachchan Says Amitabh Bachchan Thinks Marriage Is His ‘Biggest Mistake’: ‘I Don’t Want To Hear That’ | Bollywood News

খালেদা জিয়াকে দেখতে মধ্যরাতে হাসপাতালে ফখরুল-ডা. জাহিদ

খালেদা জিয়াকে দেখতে মধ্যরাতে হাসপাতালে ফখরুল-ডা. জাহিদ

শিগগিরই দেশে ফিরছেন তারেক রহমান: সালাহউদ্দিন আহমদ

শিগগিরই দেশে ফিরছেন তারেক রহমান: সালাহউদ্দিন আহমদ

খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!

খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!

খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!
বাকেরগঞ্জে অসহায় পরিবারকে”স্বপ্নকুঞ্জ” উপহার দিলেন ইউএনও রুমানা আফরোজ
বাকেরগঞ্জে অসহায় পরিবারকে”স্বপ্নকুঞ্জ” উপহার দিলেন ইউএনও রুমানা আফরোজ
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতার জন্য হাসিনা সরকার দায়ী: রাশেদ খান
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতার জন্য হাসিনা সরকার দায়ী: রাশেদ খান
নেতানিয়াহুর ক্ষমাপ্রার্থনা প্রত্যাখ্যানের দাবিতে ইসরায়েলে গণবিক্ষোভ
নেতানিয়াহুর ক্ষমাপ্রার্থনা প্রত্যাখ্যানের দাবিতে ইসরায়েলে গণবিক্ষোভ
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
বিশ্বব্যাপী যুদ্ধের প্রভাবে বেড়েছে শীর্ষ অস্ত্র নির্মাতাদের আয়: সিপ্রি রিপোর্ট
বিশ্বব্যাপী যুদ্ধের প্রভাবে বেড়েছে শীর্ষ অস্ত্র নির্মাতাদের আয়: সিপ্রি রিপোর্ট
ঢামেক থেকে ভাগিয়ে নেওয়া হচ্ছে রোগী, জড়িত কর্মচারীরা
ঢামেক থেকে ভাগিয়ে নেওয়া হচ্ছে রোগী, জড়িত কর্মচারীরা
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST