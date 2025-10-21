Bigg Boss 9’s Priya Malik Suffers Burns In Fire Accident, Says Father Saved Her Life | Television News

Last Updated: October 21, 2025, 20:11 IST

Priya Malik suffered burns in a Diwali fire accident but was saved by her father. She shared her trauma on Instagram and urged fire safety.

Priya Malik was injured.

Bigg Boss 9 fame Priya Malik had a narrow escape from a major fire accident during Diwali celebrations on Monday night. The actor-poet revealed that her clothes and hair caught fire while posing for pictures, and she credited her father for saving her life.

While celebrating the festival with her family and neighbours, Priya’s outfit accidentally came in contact with a burning diya placed behind her. Within seconds, the flames spread from her lower back to her shoulders and hair bun.

Sharing the terrifying incident on Instagram on October 21, Priya wrote, “I was taking a pic with my neighbours and before I knew it I saw flames rising from my right shoulder and realised my entire back is on fire. And I’m talking engulfing flames- not just a small fire. Thankfully my dad managed to tear apart the burning clothes as that was the only way to escape the burns but this incident has shocked me and our family deeply.”

In her emotional note, the Bigg Boss 9 contestant reflected on how quickly things can go wrong despite being cautious. “While everyone talks about fire safety and thinks such accidents could never happen to them, last night I realised how even a simple careless moment could have cost my life,” she wrote.

She added, “My Dad was a hero in that moment. I’m doing ok — I have superficial burns on my shoulders, back and fingers. I don’t know how I survived without further damage but this incident has probably left me traumatised from Diwali forever.”

The actor also expressed relief that her baby wasn’t in her arms when the mishap occurred. “Please take care of yourself in such times and most importantly I’m glad that I wasn’t holding my baby when this happened. I’ll probably still celebrate next year but this is a lesson for life,” she said.

Priya Malik, who rose to fame through Bigg Boss 9, married entrepreneur Karan Bakshi in a Gurudwara ceremony in Delhi in 2022. The couple welcomed their son, Zorawar, on March 31, 2024.

First Published: October 21, 2025, 20:04 IST