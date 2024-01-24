Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Drone Pratap Apologises; Contestants Speak To Themselves During Mirror Task

The immensely popular reality show, Bigg Boss Kannada 10, hosted by Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep, has emerged as one of the most successful seasons. The show premiered on October 8, 2023, and is telecasted on Colors Kannada. Now, with the reality show nearing its finale, the tension seems to be escalating inside the house. Following the eviction of actress Namratha Godwa, the former contestant and journalist Kirik Keerthi, along with Jhavni, conducted a surprise mini-press conference within the house.

Drone Pratap, one of the contestants who has always been a focal point of attention, has been criticised by his fellow housemates for lying about creating the drone and crying constantly. During the mini-press conference, Janhvi asked Pratap why he never apologised for his misconduct and approach while speaking with others during the whole season. In response to the same, Pratap accepted his mistake saying, “I apologised to people earlier, but I want to apologise to the people of the country again.” He added, “Some of the words I used were wrong, I apologise for that but I hope people will give me another chance.”

Meanwhile, the makers designed an intriguing task for the contestants ahead of the finale episode. All the contestants were assigned the task of talking to themselves while looking at themselves in the mirror. The task led the housemates to pour out their emotions as some of them even cried, reflecting their honesty and real personality. Sangeetha Sringeri was the first to be called into the activity room where she stood in front of the mirror. Speaking to herself, Sangeetha said that she had found herself inside the house. Shedding tears of realisation, she added, “I spoke to you the most inside the house, and you were with me when no one was around.”

Meanwhile, Vinay Gowda, who is often seen roaring inside the Bigg Boss house, became silent when he looked at his reflection in the mirror.

Drone Pratap appeared to be guilty of his wrongdoings inside the house. In the end, Karthik Mahesh expresses his frustration saying that he has been wrongly accused of using his friendship inside the house.

Earlier, the eliminated contestants, Eshani, and Rakshak, entered the show as guests and made controversial remarks against Pratap. Eshani compared him to a crow, which infuriated netizens. The host of the show, Kiccha Sudeep, even highlighted the former contestants’ behaviour during the weekend episode, asking Prathap why he tolerated her comments instead of defending himself. Following the backlash and negative comments, Eshani came out to clarify while speaking to a YouTube Channel that she did not intend to hurt anyone.