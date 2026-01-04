Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Winner Jay Dudhane Allegedly Arrested In Rs 5 Crore Property Fraud Case: Report | Television News

Last Updated: January 04, 2026, 18:00 IST

Splitsvilla 13 and Bigg Boss Marathi 3 winner Jay Dudhane has allegedly been arrested at Mumbai airport today in connection with a Rs 5 crore fraud involving fake property sales. The Thane-based actor recently got married to his long-time girlfriend, Harshala Patil. Reports of his arrest came just 10 days after his marriage.

In a video shared by Zee24Taas on Instagram, Jay was seen at the Thane police station. Dressed in a white shirt, Jay was seen surrounded by several police officers. As per reports, the actor has allegedly been taken into custody by the local police.

According to Pune Mirror, Jay’s family members, including his mother, sister, grandmother, and grandfather, have been questioned after an FIR was filed in the fraud case. Jay has been accused of selling a commercial property to multiple buyers using fake documents, which has caused significant financial losses to customers.

Who Is Jay Dudhane?

Jay Dudhane rose to prominence after winning Splitsvilla 13, where his on-screen chemistry with Aditi Rajput became a talking point. He later went on to participate in Bigg Boss Marathi 3, further solidifying his popularity with audiences.

Beyond reality television, Jay has also explored acting. He appeared in Vedaat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, and starred in the Marathi television show Yed Lagla Premach. His film debut came with Gadad Andhar, marking his transition into Marathi cinema.

As Jay and Harshala begin their married life, fans are celebrating not just a wedding, but a love story that grew quietly, authentically, and away from the noise—a reminder that sometimes, simplicity speaks the loudest.

About Jay’s Wedding

The couple announced their engagement earlier this year in March 2025, sharing dreamy photographs from what appeared to be a mountain proposal. Later, Jay and Harshala tied the knot on December 26, 2025. Sharing the images on Instagram, Jay wrote, “You, me, and a lifetime of love. ❤️✨ 24.12.2025 #JahaDilMilGaye.” The caption instantly struck a chord with fans, who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and blessings.

First Published: January 04, 2026, 18:00 IST

News movies television Bigg Boss Marathi 3 Winner Jay Dudhane Allegedly Arrested In Rs 5 Crore Property Fraud Case: Report