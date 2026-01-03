Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Contestants List: Anushree Mane, Deepali Sayed, Sagar Karande Confirmed | Regional Cinema News

Last Updated: January 03, 2026, 21:02 IST

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 premieres on January 11, 2026. Anushree Mane, Deepali Sayed, Sagar Karande and Sanket Pathak are among the confirmed contestants.

Bigg Boss Marathi is gearing up for its sixth season, which will officially kick off on January 11, 2026. With Riteish Deshmukh returning as host, the upcoming edition is expected to raise the stakes with its much-talked-about Hell and Heaven theme. The concept is likely to introduce sharp contrasts inside the house, leading to heightened drama, strategic gameplay, and unpredictable twists.

While a few contestant names have already been confirmed, several others continue to fuel speculation among fans and entertainment circles.

Confirmed Contestants Of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6

According to reports by ETimes, four contestants have been officially locked in for the new season.

Sagar Karande, a popular Marathi comic actor best known for his work on Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, is among the confirmed names. Joining him is Anushree Mane, a Marathi actress who gained significant recognition for her lead role in the web series Shala.

Also entering the house is Deepali Sayed, an actor-writer known for her performances in Chashme Bahaddar, Sambha: Aajcha Chhavaa, and Sasar Maze Daivat. Completing the confirmed list is Sanket Pathak, a Marathi actor recognised for his roles in Dostigiri and Chhatriala.

Rumoured Contestants Likely To Enter The House

Apart from the confirmed participants, several familiar names are being widely speculated as potential contestants this season. These include Atharva Ruke, Gautami Patil, Gunaratna Sadavarte, Danny Pandit, Girija Oak, Dhanashree Kadgaonkar, and Vinayak Mali. However, an official confirmation on these names is still awaited.

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 Winner Recap

The previous season saw Suraj Chavan emerge as the winner. Along with the trophy, he walked away with a cash prize of ₹14.6 lakh, a jewellery voucher, and a two-wheeler, marking a memorable victory.

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6: Release Date And Where To Watch

Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 will premiere on Sunday, January 11, 2026, and will air daily at 8 PM on Colors Marathi. Viewers who prefer digital streaming can also watch the episodes on Jio Hotstar.

With a new theme, a refreshed lineup, and Riteish Deshmukh at the helm, the upcoming season promises a high-voltage ride for reality show enthusiasts.

First Published: January 03, 2026, 21:02 IST