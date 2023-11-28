মঙ্গলবার , ২৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১৩ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Bigg Boss Tamil 7: Contestant Poornima Ravi Spotted In Trailer Of Nayanthara’s Next

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ২৮, ২০২৩ ২:১৭ অপরাহ্ণ
Bigg Boss Tamil fans immediately spotted Poornima in the film’s trailer.

Poornima is reportedly playing Nayanthara’s friend in her upcoming movie Annapoorani.

Bigg Boss is one of the popular reality shows in India. The show is made in several languages like Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Currently, the seventh edition of Bigg Boss Tamil is being aired on Vijay TV. The show has entered its 9th week now. Among the remaining contestants, the participant who is garnering the most amount of attention is Youtuber and actress Poornima Ravi. She has been involved in various controversies with her fellow contestants in the show. During the weekend episodes, she is often scolded by the host for her behaviour and weekly activities in the house. Now, the actress is grabbing the headlines after she was noticed alongside actress Nayanthara in her upcoming movie Annapoorani’s trailer.

Nayanthara will be greeting her fans with the upcoming Tamil language movie on December 1. It is written and directed by the debutant director Nilesh Krishnaa. The film follows the story of Annapoorani (played by Nayanthara), who dreams of being a chef. She comes across various challenges while trying to fulfil her dream. The music of the movie is composed by S Thaman. The makers released the trailer recently.

In the trailer, Bigg Boss Tamil fans immediately spotted Poornima in one of the scenes. She was seen standing beside Nayanthara. Poornima is reportedly playing Nayanthara’s friend in the movie. Since Poornima is currently inside the Bigg Boss house, she couldn’t become part of the promotions of the movie. Netizens are shocked to see Poornima in the movie.

In a recent weekend episode, Bigg Boss Tamil host, superstar Kamal Haasan bashed Poornima for accusing him of biases in the show. Poornima recently claimed that Kamal Haasan shows favouritism to some contestants, which angered Kamal Haasan. He scolded her and asked her to respect him. Kamal Haasan also said that all contestants are equal in his eyes.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

