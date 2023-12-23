Bigg Boss Tamil 7: Homesickness To Remuneration, All You Need To Know About Cool Suresh’s Journey

Bigg Boss, the immensely popular reality TV show, has captivated audiences across various languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Marathi. The ongoing 7th season of Bigg Boss Tamil, hosted by the iconic Kamal Hassan, has garnered substantial attention for its compelling content and frequent controversies. With the show now approaching its finale, recent developments include the eviction of Cool Suresh, one of the most beloved contestants, prompting a closer look at his earnings during his stint on the show.

Bigg Boss Tamil 7 has resonated strongly with viewers, thanks to its engaging content and the affection showered upon its contestants. Cool Suresh, a standout participant, recently faced eviction just weeks before the grand finale. Details of his salary while in the Bigg Boss house have surfaced on social media, revealing intriguing insights. Having spent 75 days in the competition, contestants reportedly receive a fixed daily salary, with a minimum threshold of Rs 20,000. In the case of Cool Suresh, it is reported that his daily salary amounted to Rs 25,000. Consequently, for his 75-day tenure, he earned a total of Rs 18,75,000.

Cool Suresh, an established actor in the Tamil film industry, garnered recognition, particularly during the promotion of Vendhu Thanidathu Kaadu, which eventually paved the way for his entry into the Bigg Boss house. His journey within the house was marked by moments of homesickness, even expressing a desire to leave, and at one point attempting to escape.

Post-eviction, Suresh reflected on his Bigg Boss journey, offering insights into fellow contestants. In an interview, he commended Poornima for her authenticity in the last two weeks, urged Maya to alter her strategy, and criticized Vichithra for perceived camera-conscious behaviour. Despite the challenges and dynamics within the house, Suresh shared positive feedback about the other housemates.

As the show progresses towards its conclusion, Cool Suresh’s eviction adds another layer to the captivating narrative of Bigg Boss Tamil 7, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the unfolding drama and surprises in the lead-up to the grand finale.